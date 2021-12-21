Karen Zukas is executive director of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.

Big band dance on hold

Fort Langley jazz fest organizers had to cancel a music and dancing event due to COVID restrictions

Back in August, the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival organizers announced plans for a Christmas big band concert and dance.

But executive director Karen Zukas confirmed last week that the event isn’t happening – at least not during the holiday season.

“Unfortunately, we have had to postpone the big band swing Christmas concert and dance because provincial health orders do not allow for dancing,” she said.

“We will be rescheduling to the spring when we hope that these restrictions will be lifted.”

Stay tuned for update or visit www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

