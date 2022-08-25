Game show personality Vanna White will make appearances at the BIG BC BINGO event at the PNE Coliseum Oct. 1-2. (Submitted photo)

GAMING

‘Bingo on steroids’ event to bring Vanna White to Vancouver arena to raise money for 6 B.C. charities

Biggest payouts in B.C. bingo history are promised at the event, Oct. 1-2

Wheel of Fortune game-showpersonality Vanna White will be there when six B.C. not-for-profit organizations unite to present a BIG BC BINGO event on the floor of the PNE Coliseum this fall.

Up to $1 million could be won on the weekend of Oct. 1-2.

The biggest payouts in B.C. bingo history are promised at the event, presented by Hastings Racecourse.

The charities involved are Variety the Children’s Charity of BC, the Cerebral Palsy Association of BC, CKNW Kids’ Fund, Coast Mental Health Foundation, IL CENTRO and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation.

“This event is like BINGO on steroids with amazing jackpots, celebrity MC, live entertainers, great food and beverages, and the appearance of TV game show icon Ms. Vanna White,” said Howard Blank, Point Blank Entertainment CEO.

Three bingo sessions a day will be held at the Coliseum, with 15 games per session, plus “bonus” games. The daily sessions are at noon, 4:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on the website bigbingo.ca. Three-session tickets (45 games) are $350, or a single session (15 games) for $139.50.


Charity and DonationsEntertainment

