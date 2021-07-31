Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes things to do while quarantining and Lim’s movie ‘All-in Madonna’

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Arnold Lim – Olympics Photography Manager – 7:29:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim, who is in Japan working as a photography manager at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talk includes how Lim dealt with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, how he developed his love for photography and his recent stint as the director of the movie ‘All-in Madonna’.

MORE: PQBeat: Chat with Vancouver Island’s ‘master chef’ Thea VanHerwaarden

MORE: PQBeat: Hall of Fame broadcaster Bernie Pascall shares some unique CFL tales

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatFoodMoviesPodcastTokyo 2020 Summer OlympicsvancouverislandVictoria

Previous story
PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In expecting big, busy season with new releases

Just Posted

Troy Clifford, president of president of the Ambulance Paramedics Of BC hopes recently announced changes help restore province’s “renowned ambulance service.” (File - Black Press Media)
Painful Truth: Our health and emergency systems need more slack

Warm summer weather amind August long weekend brings out crowds to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In expecting big, busy season with new releases

The Bee Blader crew made it to Ottawa this past week on their trek across Canada. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s bee blader makes it to Montreal

Jennifer Roy is this year's chair of the 50/50 Rotary Lottery. (Special to The Star)
‘Newbie’ Rotarian chairs Langley’s 50/50 Mega Draw to exceed previous year’s total