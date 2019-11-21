Brand new European-style Christmas market comes to Fort Langley

Miracle on Church Street runs weekends, Dec. 6 to 8, 13 to 15 with vendors, music, and mulled wine

Most are familiar with the beloved 72-year-old Christmas film Miracle on 34th Street, a staple for many at this time of the year.

But Miracle on Church Street, a two-weekend long holiday event, is brand new; and organizers are saying the event is also destined to be a classic.

The not-for-profit outdoor festival, organized by Beautiful Wild Living, is a local take on the traditional European markets, equipped with mulled wine and wooden vendor booths – taking place at the pop up park between Church Street, Mary Avenue, and Glover Road.

Rachelle Cashato, the organizer of Miracle on Church Street, said it may be a little more grass roots than others like the iconic Vancouver German market, but certainly a demonstration of local spirit.

“It’s to bring the community together and make memories for Christmas,” Cashato said. “We’re so happy to have sponsors who really stepped up to help; people who volunteered to build the wooden frames to give it the outdoor feeling… there’s a multitude of vendors at the market – about 28 to 30 vendors each night, and they’ll alternate with a few staying for each.”

Most of the vendors are local, ranging from handcrafted gifts to sweet holiday treats. Owner of Su Casa Spa, Sandra Jimenez, will be participating as vendor, just months after her Fort Langley business was decimated by a vehicle crash.

“My girls and I are super excited to be a part of this event,” Jimenez said. “The Christmas market is a fantastic place for us to reconnect with our community, enjoy with friends and family, and get into the Christmas spirit!”

The Township of Langley will be bringing in a mix of local singers and performers to belt out seasonal favourites on the Spirit Stage; entertainers include Emily Taylor Adams, Top Line Vocal Collective, and Mark Schurch.

Laura and Ryan Koch, the Langley husband and wife duo will also be performing as The Kwerks, and said the new opportunity is certainly an exciting one.

Read More: ‘Every community needs Santa Claus in it’

“We were thrilled to be approached to play at the Church Street Market. We just love Fort Langley – our holiday music video from last year was even filmed in Fort Langley,” Laura said. “This inaugural market is bound to be a great event, and we’ll be bringing a whole lot of Christmassy cheer in true Kwerk fashion to the stage. You might even see Ryan wearing his sheep hat…”

A tree market, face painting, food trucks (Lil Bits Mini Donuts, Acai Dude, Salty’s Lobster Shack, Betty’s Greek Honey Balls, and Dutchlicious), Christmas crafts, and a petting zoo where folks will find miniature ponies dressed up as reindeer, will round out the entertainment.

“Everyone is welcome and you don’t have to worry about parking,” Cashato noted. “There won’t be any road closures, but Living Waters Church have generously donated their parking.”

Stretching beyond the park boundaries, Cashato added that TWU will also be contributing to the festivities on either side of the market by partnering to bring “Spirit of Christmas.”

“People can start at the TWU campus where there’ll will be light displays and Christmas movies being screened at the Northwest Auditorium. People can also stroll down to Trinity Western House were there will be hot chocolate and a photographer taking family pictures,” Cashato explained.

The market runs weekends, Dec. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15; Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The market is still in need of volunteers; anyone interested can email hello@miracleonchurchstreet.com.

For more information, people can visit www.mircaleonchurchstreet.com.

