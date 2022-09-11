5 on a String performed at the first ever Once Upon a Field event, which took place at Campbell Valley Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Brand new event about environment and animals comes to Langley

Once Upon a Field replaced the 40-year-old Country Celebration event

About 600 people gathered at the Campbell Valley Regional Park for the first ever ‘Once Upon a Field’ event organized by Metro Vancouver Regional Parks.

The four-hour-long event on a sunny Saturday was all about celebrating grasslands, animals and nature in Langley.

In addition to spreading awareness about animals, birds, and nature, the Metro Vancouver Regional Parks team members engaged the audience through live demonstrations.

The brand new event replaced the 40-year-old Country Celebration event, which was last organized in 2019 at the same location. The re-named event had some features from previous Country Celebration events, including a giant straw pile, pony rides, mini doughnuts, beeswax candle making, and performances by 5 on a String.

Multiple environmental organizations, including Langley Environmental Partners Society, attended the event and talked about native plant species, gardening, and more. Members of the OWL Orphaned Wildlife – a non-profit society dedicated to the survival of raptors – brought Sofi, a rescued owl, to the event.

Some indigenous groups, too, were present at Sept. 10 event to represent their local scout group and share stories from past camping events.

Grub, a food truck business, served dozens of people as they waited in line to get their smoothies and donuts.

Zoey Slater, special events assistant with Metro Vancouver Regional parks, said the team hopes to make it an annual event.

“We are really happy that people came out on this hot day,” she added.

“This is a great event for the community. It focuses on how important it is go out in the nature.”

.

local farmers too participated at the first ever Once Upon a Field event, which took place at Campbell Valley Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Sofia is a rescued owl. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Jackey Sully of OWL, volunteer Cecily Isler, and Zoey Slater. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

