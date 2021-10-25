Bright Nights return to Stanley Park with help of firefighters; tickets now on sale

Stanley Park’s popular Bright Nights event will return this fall and winter.

The train-themed attraction will run from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, with the help of firefighters from across the Lower Mainland.

“Dedicated firefighter volunteers have been eager to return to the park to transform the plaza into a twinkling winter escape, while the Park Board team have been dreaming up an enchanting train ride,” says an event advisory from BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. “Together they are currently hard at work to create the special displays.”

Bright Nights in Stanley Park shifted to an online virtual tour last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With new safety measures in place, guests can once again experience Bright Nights in person with a scaled-back light display in the plaza and a festive train ride.

Tickets for Bright Nights in Stanley Park are now available for purchase online, on the websites vancouver.ca and ticketleader.ca, or call 604-257-8531. Due to capacity restrictions, guests must show their train tickets to enter the park and will board the train in their specified time slot. Although proof of vaccination is not required at this time, masks are recommended. The train has been fitted with plexiglass dividers between the benches.

Also returning this year is the Burn Fund’s Bright Nights 50/50, with an even bigger potential jackpot of $1 million. The raffle was created last year and reached a jackpot of $525,660. Tickets for the Bright Nights 50/50 go on sale Nov. 18, with all proceeds supporting Burn Fund programs.

Bright Nights, the Burn Fund’s largest annual fundraising event, is a partnership between the Vancouver Park Board and the Burn Fund. The Park Board has donated more than $1.5 million to the Burn Fund since the event partnership began in 1998.

Established in 1978 by the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, the Burn Fund is supported by more than 4,000 professional fire fighters from 53 communities in B.C. and the Yukon.

Meantime, Vancouver’s VanDusen Festival of Lights is set to return Nov. 26, with tickets on sale Nov. 1. All guests 12 years and older will need to provide proof of full vaccination to enter. Masks are mandatory indoors at all times except for children under the age of five, and recommended outdoors in the garden.

In order to reduce touch-point features and limit gathering within the garden, some activities from previous years, such as the carousel and photos with Santa, will not be offered; however, there will be new features for guests to experience including an illuminated rose garden display, a Santa letter-writing activity for kids and plenty of food options.



