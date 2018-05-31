British car enthusiasts invading Langley City park

Downtown’s Douglas Park will be the backdrop for a new-to-town car show.

There’s going to be another British invasion in Langley – and this time in the City.

Recognizing Langley as a popular community for collector car enthusiast, and looking for a new home that would allow their car show to grow, organizers of the British Motor Invasion Car Show are relocating their event to Douglas Park this weekend.

The Old English Car Club has held its show four years running, always in a parking lot in North Vancouver. Sadly, said Delta’s Gerry Parkinson, that space would not really facilitate growing the event.

“So, this is our fifth annual show, but the first in Langley,” he announced. “We’d like to continue in Langley. This is our new home, hopefully.”

The Invasion car show is being held Sunday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Parkinson – one of the organizing committee members – is particularly excited about the new venue.

Douglas Park offers a picturesque backdrop and the cars will be parked on grass rather than pavement, which he said is appealing to spectators and car club members alike.

The currently allocated space in the park can facilitate about 50 cars. But, Parkinson said, if and when the event grows, the park can offer so much more room. At present, he describes is as a “small show.”

.

Becoming a British car destination

Langley is also home to another British car show every spring.

There are a few British car clubs operating in the Lower Mainland, the Old English Car Club being one and the Langley Area Mostly British Motoring (LAMB) Club being another.

The latter presented its 13th annual St. George’s British Motoring Show at the Fort Langley Community Hall last month. There were in excess of 100 cars registered, and an estimated 15,000 spectators who converged on the show.

• Click to see the latest story on that show

Likewise, there is “some significant” interest in this year’s British Motor Invasion Car Show and the new location is likely playing a factor in that, Parkinson predicted.

They have cars coming in from the Sunshine Coast, Penticton, Kelowna, Victoria, and lots from Langley, Parkinson said.

There are already 40 cars registered to attend, and depending on the weather, there could be several more on the day of the event.

“We’re hoping you’re going to give us some good weather. It’s not looking promising though,” Parkinson said.

The show, sponsored by Constant Collectibles, is free for the public to attend.

To register a car, however, there’s a cost of $15, with proceeds going to the Langley Food Bank.

Registration and information is available online or by calling Parkinson at 604-240-1847.

 

Previous story
ARTS IN BRIEF: Watoto Children’s Choir tour returns to Langley

Just Posted

tbird: 45 years of everything equestrian in Langley

The best of the best are coming to Langley for the oldest running series in show jumping.

British car enthusiasts invading Langley City park

Downtown’s Douglas Park will be the backdrop for a new-to-town car show.

Reward offered for arson leads

Suspect car information sought in Aldergrove Mark’s store burglary

Taking a peek inside a luxury Aldergrove home

Greater Vancouver Home Builders host their 25th annual Parade of Homes, including one in Langley.

ARTS IN BRIEF: Watoto Children’s Choir tour returns to Langley

Music, food trucks, theatre, and a tropically themed fundraiser are on Langley’s agenda.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

UPDATED: Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

42 year-old man is facing seven charges

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Most Read