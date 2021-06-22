Cast members in a 2018 touring production of “Come From Away.” (submitted photo: Broadway Across Canada)

Broadway shows ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Anastasia’ and others coming to Vancouver stage

The 9/11 musical ‘Come From Away’ also among rescheduled touring shows

Broadway Across Canada has announced a return to the stage at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre starting in January 2022.

Rescheduled touring productions slated for next year include “Hamilton,” “Come From Away,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Anastasia,” the company said Tuesday (June 22).

Broadway Across Canada is “actively working alongside our colleagues at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and in collaboration with provincial and local government officials to re-open following local, provincial and federal health guidelines,” a news release says.

“The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remain top priority. Once we finalize our health and safety plan, we will look forward to sharing all details with theatregoers. Should there be additional changes and/or cancellations, ticket holders will be notified immediately; the value of their ticket will be safe.”

Subscription packages are available for the QE Theatre shows, including “Anastasia” (Jan. 18-23), “Hamilton” (May 24-June 19), “Come From Away” (Aug. 16-28) and “Jesus Christ Superstar (Nov. 15-20). Details are posted to broadwayacrosscanada.ca.

Broadway Across Canada (BAC) & Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office.


