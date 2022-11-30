During pre-COVID times, the Brookswood Night of Lights attracted hundreds for a few hours of festive cheer that culminates with a treelighting ceremony. (Langley Advance Times files)

Brookswood to kick off holiday season with its annual lights festival

Raffle prizes, free apple cider, snacks, music, and more in the company Rudolph, Santa, and elves

A free, fun, family-friendly Christmas celebration, Brookswood’s ‘Nights of Lights’ festival attracts hundreds yearly.

The community usually gathers the first week of December to enjoy music, free snacks, and fun activities in the company of Santa, Rudolph, and elves.

The organizers, Brookswood Village Merchants Association, bring free cookies, apple ciders, gifts, and more for attendees.

While kids write a letter to Santa, some eagerly wait for the raffle draw in the hope of winning exciting prizes such as tickets to the Langley Rivermen game, movie tickets, gift baskets, and more. These raffle prizes are donated by local businesses.

A popular event, especially amongst kids, Nights of Lights’ highlight is the tree-lighting, which happens at the end of the short two-hour celebration. This year, due to the poor condition of the tree, the celebrations’ focus will not be on tree lighting; however, the location will be decorated with lights, said Emma Stewart, one of the directors of the association.

“The tree will be lit up, but it is not very healthy. Hence, the focus of the event is not on the tree this year. We are still figuring out a solution and might get a new tree,” said Stewart, who has been with the association for about nine years.

Nights of Lights was started four years ago but had to be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID and celebrated with restrictions in 2021.

This would be their fourth time organizing the festival. Although there will be no COVID-related restrictions, people are welcome to wear masks, said Stewart.

“We are excited to be back in-person and want to make sure everybody is safe and responsible.”

Stewart further described the event as a “great” way to kick off holidays for both merchants and the community.

“It also reflects on the importance of the holiday season,” she concluded.

The two-hour “short and sweet” celebration runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Brookswood Plaza, located at 4061 200 St.

.

.

