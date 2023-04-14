‘Brother’ nabs 12 film Canadian Screen Awards ahead of gala honouring best in TV

Clement Virgo’s coming-of-age film won 12 of the 14 awards it was nominated for

Marsha Stephanie Blake, left to right, Aaron Pierre, Clement Virgo, Kiana Madeira and Lamar Johnson all from the movie “Brother” pose for a photo at the Cinematic Arts Awards evening at the Canadian Screen Awards, in Toronto, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Canadian Screen Awards were feeling the Brother-ly love last night.

Clement Virgo’s coming-of-age film “Brother” won 12 of the 14 awards it was nominated for, including best motion picture, best direction and best-adapted screenplay.

Virgo says it’s a surreal experience to be honoured with the rest of the cast and crew at the awards show, where the film set a record.

Lamar Johnson nabbed the award for performance in a leading role, while Aaron Pierre took home performance in a supporting role.

A week of live events celebrating Canada’s media and entertainment industry wraps this evening with a gala recognizing television drama and comedies.

The leading television nominee is the CBC/BET Plus historical drama “The Porter” with 19 nominations.

The public broadcaster’s millennial comedy “Sort Of” received 15 nominations, followed by buddy-cop comedy “Pretty Hard Cases” with 11.

Highlights of the various awards shows will be broadcast Sunday in an hour-long special hosted by Samantha Bee on CBC and CBC Gem.

