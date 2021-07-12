Brothers Osborne announced for Abbotsford Centre

The Grammy-nominated county-music duo Brothers Osborne has been announced for Abbotsford Centre this fall.

The pair’s only Canadian stop on their We’re Not for Everyone tour takes place Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Nashville duo – TJ and John – have earned high praise for their dynamic live show while previously touring with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert.

On their tour, fans can expect to hear the band’s six Grammy-nominated singles, including No. 1 platinum-certified hit Stay A Little Longer, top 10 platinum-certified hit It Ain’t My Fault and the top 25 hit 21 Summer, as wel top 40 hits Shoot Me Straight, I Don’t Remember Me (Before You), and All Night .

Brothers Osborne have also been nominated as Duo of the Year as well as for Album of the Year for their their critically acclaimed third studio album, Skeletons.

The pair performed their new single I’m Not For Everyone, as well as Deadman’s Curve, as part of the American Country Music Awards on April 18.

Earlier that morning, John and TJ were featured on CBS Sunday Morning detailing their upbringing in the blue-collar town of Deale, Maryland and their journey to Nashville to pursue their musical ambitions.

They also discussed John’s personal battle with mental health and TJ’s experience publicly revealing that he is gay.

In April, Brothers Osborne released a new song titled Younger Me written by TJ in response to the overwhelming support he received after sharing his personal story.

Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will serve as alternating opening acts for the tour.

Fresh off his gold-certified No.1 hit for After a Few, Denning has previously served as a CMA KixStart Artist as well as Opry NextStage Artist, while Townes recently won three Canadian Country Music Awards in addition to ACM New Female Artist of the Year last year.

Fans can purchase tickets for the newly added Abbotsford show beginning Friday, July 16 at brothersosborne.com, livenation.com or ticketmaster.ca.

