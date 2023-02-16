FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens

Willis’ movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.”

In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

Last March, Willis’ family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

In Thursday’s statement, his family said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement read. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement was posted on the website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Over a four-decade career, Willis’ movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. While beloved for hits like “Die Hard” and “The Sixth Sense,” the prolific actor had in recent years primarily featured in direct-to-video thrillers.

RELATED: Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live,’ will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos

Just Posted

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Carter Sawatzky is co-founder of One TWU, an independent support group for LGBTQ2+ people who are currently or have been at Trinity Western University. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Private Langley university rejects LGBTQ+ event request

Team Grandy second Lindsay Dubue (left) and lead Sarah Loken were practicing at the Langley Curling Centre on Tuesday Feb. 14, the last before the team headed to the Scotties. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Good ice and new rocks: why B.C. champions practiced at Langley Curling Centre

Three churches who challenged bans on group services during the COVID lockdowns are trying to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Fraser Valley churches take COVID gathering ban appeal to top court