Bryan Adams is set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Bryan Adams plays during second intermission at the NHL 100 Classic, in Ottawa on Saturday, December 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Iconic Canadian songwriter honoured with frequent collaborator and friend, Jim Vallance

Bryan Adams is headed into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The venerable Canadian rocker has been named one of the first 2022 inductees alongside his frequent collaborator and friend, songwriter Jim Vallance.

Both men will be honoured when the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame marks a return to in-person events with a gala ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto on Sept. 24.

The evening will showcase the class of 2022 inductees, many of them still to be announced, and feature tributes and live performances.

Adams rose to prominence after a casual meeting with Vallance at a Vancouver record store in the late 1970s, leading to a lifelong songwriting partnership.

Their work resulted in the 1983 album “Cuts Like a Knife” which spawned three hit singles, including “Straight From the Heart.” It also won Adams the Juno for male vocalist of the year and both of them a shared honour as composers of the year.

They followed that up with “Reckless,” which surged to No. 1 on the U.S. and Canadian album charts with hit singles “Summer of ‘69,” “Run to You,” and “Heaven,” the duo’s first chart-topping single.

Adams went on to record a swath of other big rock hits while Vallance penned songs for Glass Tiger, Anne Murray, Joan Jett and co-wrote Heart’s “What About Love,” which was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

They reunited in 2018 for the music and lyrics of Broadway’s “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

Adams is set to release his 15th studio album “So Happy It Hurts” on Friday.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

