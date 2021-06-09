Canada Day colouring contest open to all ages of Aldergrove residents

People have until June 25 to draw a picture of a local spot that is special to them

The Aldergrove Community Association, in partnership with the Aldergrove Fair Society and 7-Eleven, are holding a Canada Day 2021 colouring contest for all ages to draw, colour, paint a picture, or create a piece of art of their favourite spot in Aldergrove.

Cashmere Roder, president of the Aldergrove Community Association, suggested thinking about what place in the community is special.

“Is there a spot in Aldergrove that has a good memory? Somewhere specific you enjoy our beautiful town? Show our community through your creativity,” Roder explained.

This year all entries will be dropped off at 7-Eleven Aldergrove at 27211 Fraser Hwy at the front counter. They will be posted inside the store for the community to vote on the winners.

People can bring their artwork to 7-Eleven no later than Friday June 25th at 9 p.m. – participants will receive a coupon for a free drink.

“We will have a ballot box at the store and the staff will hang your art inside the store for the community to vote on the winners,” Roder said. “The grand prize winner will also receive a gift basket from 7-Eleven.”

Age and Rules

• 0 to 17, winners will have an opportunity to win a gift card to a local business

• 18 plus, open to all adults. First place is a gift card to Bob’s Bar and Grill

• Grand prize winner will receive a gift basket from 7-Eleven

• All submissions must be from Aldergrove residents

• Each piece must be no larger than a legal sheet of paper; 8.5 x 14

• No photographs

• By submitting artwork, participants give the Aldergrove Community Association permission to use pictures of the work for promotion purposes.

• Take a picture of the artwork and email it to aldergrovecommunityassociation@outlook.com. Include name (and child’s name if submitting on behalf of achild), contact, age, and title for artwork.

Winners will be notified on July 1.

