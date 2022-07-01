Canada Day comes to Langley City, with charity component

Sons of Stanley will be performing live at the Party in the Parque this Friday, July 1 at the bandshell in Douglas Park. The Canada Day festivities run from noon to 4 p.m. (Sons of Stanley/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Canada Day is for everyone, including the late risers looking for some fun in the city this Friday?

For those planning on relaxing their muscles before heading out on the town for Canada Day celebrations, a local developer has created Party In The Parque – which might be the right fit.

This free event runs noon to 4 p.m. at the Douglas Park’s Spirit Square bandshell, and will feature a vendors market, live entertainment, games, and food.

The event, presented by Quarry Rock Developments – presenters of Parque on Park in the City, rescheduled their party to Canada Day, and dub it a fundraiser for Kimz Angels.

Proceeds from the hotdog sales at the party, will benefit Kimz Angels, and in turn members of the local group will be on site to talk about the organization’s ongoing initiatives. Kimz Angels is a local charity that distributes clothing and food to a segment of Langley’s homeless population.

As for other highlights of the celebration, the Party In The Parque will feature a concert by a rock band called Sons of Stanley. Formed in 2015, the band includes construction professionals as its members who play rock, country, folk and roots music.

In addition, there will be games, facepainting, and multiple giveaways planned.

The family-friendly event will have a bouncy castle for kids – if the weather permits. And, people can shop from local vendors.

While the event is free, and everyone is welcome to the family-friendly party, to help estimate the amount of food necessary organizers are asking for people to RSVP through their Eventbrite page at www.eventbrite.ca/e/new-date-July-1-party-in-the-Parque-grand-opening-spirit-square-langley-tickets-292856600977.

For more information, people can visit parqueonpark.com. Douglas Park Spirit Square is located at 20550 Douglas Cres.

