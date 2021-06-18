Aldergrove Canada Day parade took place in 2020 with COVID protocols in place. (Aldergrove Star files)

Canada Day parade in Aldergrove set to go ahead

Aldergrove Star mistakenly reported that Township’s virtual July 1 celebrations included parade

The Aldergrove Canada Day Parade is going ahead on Thursday, July 1.

The Aldergrove Star mistakenly reported online in its June 18th edition that the event was called off after the Township ruled July 1 fesitivies must remain virtual.

While Langley events will be held online for a second year, Aldergrove Fair Days president Karen Long did confirm that plans are still in place for an extra-long and socially distanced parade.

“This year, Aldergrove’s Canada Day parade will be eight times longer and will loop around Aldergrove,” Long said.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. under a new COVID-19 format; the route is more than six kilometres long in attempts to provide plenty of space to keep physically distanced.

READ MORE: ‘Shredathon’ raises $1200 for Aldergrove Fair Society

To watch the parade, organizers are asking people to stay safe.

“There is over 40,000 feet of sidewalk along the route, so with our normal crowd of 5,000 spectators, that works out at over eight feet of space per person – so there is lots of room for physical distancing for everyone,” Long noted.

Masks are strongly recommended while lots of red – whether be it clothes, ribbons or flags – is encouraged to celebrate Canada.

The parade will be led by the Township of Langley Charitable Firefighter’s fire truck and will travel west along 29th Avenue, starting at Aldergrove Community Secondary, then east along 32nd Avenue to Station Road, south to 28th Avenue, west to 272nd Street, and jog back onto 29th Avenue.

There is still time for people to enter as the deadline is July 29.

People can find more information at aldergrovefair.ca/parades/canada-day-parade or fill out an entry form at canadaparade.ca/pdf/CanadaParadeEntryForm2020.pdf.

AldergroveCanada Day

Most Read