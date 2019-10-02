‘Canada’s Sweetheart’ Jill Barber embarks on Dedicated to You tour

Jill Barber is crossing Canada this fall on her “Dedicated to You” tour, making a stop in Fort Langley on Oct. 12.

The three-time Juno Award nominated singer-songwriter has a repertoire spanning the spectrum from folk to jazz and even pop, all of which includes songs in both French and English.

“I’m frequently mistaken as a Maritimer,” Barber said about her roots. “I got my start in music in Halifax, and they seem to have accepted me as one of their own, which is nice, but I was born and raised in Ontario.”

Barber said she moved to the West Coast “for love” and has lived in Vancouver for the past 11 years.

“I’m very privileged that I really get to explore this country – I wish that for every Canadian. I know it intimately, and more than just where the best coffee shops are; I think I have a read on the different feelings of each place. It’s a huge opportunity and I love this country.”

From her breakthrough jazz album “Chances,” which earned a Gold certification for 40,000 copies sold in Canada, to her most recent work, 2018’s “Metaphora,” featuring the #1 hit “Girl’s Gotta Do,” Barber’s career has remained steadily busy.

For this tour, Barber says she is opening the floor to requests and dedications of her most-loved songs.

Through her website, fans can share the stories and memories associated with her music and have their say on what they want to hear.

“I’ve been a touring artist for many years and I’ve learned that my favourite part is after the show when I get to talk with the audience,” Barber explained. “People are very liberal with telling me what they wish I would have played. If I would have known, I would have played it for them.”

So far, giving the audience complete control of her set list, Barber has said suggestions have ranged from romantic dedications, which has prompted her to invite willing participants on stage, to very personal stories.

“This is an invitation to include my audience. They underestimate the role they play in the show. Every room feels different and I’ve been humbled by the honesty. Every story I share shows the power of music and how songs are universal; there’s been so many beautiful moments created by the audience.”

For more information on Barber, her tour, or to request a song for the Oct. 12 show, people can visit www.jillbarber.com.

Barber said despite living in Vancouver and visiting friends in Langley City, this will be the first time she’s gotten the chance to come to Fort Langley.

The performance starts at 8 p.m. at Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St.

Tickets available at www.rockitboy.com.

