Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ is back in Langley next weekend

Not only is this a world-class competition, it’s also a fundraiser for the Fire Fighters Burn Fund

Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ returns to Langley City May 13 to 15, on 56th Avenue, between Glover Road and 206th Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Downtown Langley City will be smokin’ next weekend, and firefighters will be involved.

While large crowds of spectators are expected to show up to watch, this is not an emergency, no property is expected to be destroyed by flames, and no one is expected to be hurt. In fact, quite the opposite. Everyone in attendance is expected to have a blast.

Canada’s oldest, largest, and apparently most prestigious cooking competition – the Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ – is back.

The festival runs Friday to Sunday, May 13 to 15 in downtown Langley, but organizers note that there is no public sampling on Friday.

Calling it a “B-Bye COVID block party,” the festivities will be held along the stretch of 56th Avenue between Glover Road and 206th Street, explained one of the organizer, Wayne Fettback.

“With two days of fiery fun for the whole family, it promises to be the tastiest time to be had anywhere in the Pacific Northwest that weekend,” he said, noting the competition has been going on now for more than 30 years.

The festival got its start in New Westminster and moved around the Lower Mainland before settling in Langley.

Dozens of chili and barbecue chefs are vying for top honours in the Canadian International CASI Chili Championships on Saturday, and then on Sunday competitors will be cooking up their best barbecue in the B.C. BBQ Championships.

Each of the over 10 competition categories will crown a champion – “but really everyone’s a winner at the Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ,” Fettback said, noting hundreds and hundreds of spectators also walk away winners, and the proceeds from the event help a critical local charity.

For a $5 minimum entrance donation to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund, the public can attend and devour a sample of Firehouse Chili and a bun on Saturday, or a Pumper Pulled Pork bunwich on Sunday.

“You’ll also get a firefighters wristband, which will get you competition samples when they are available,” Fettback explained. “Comfort food never felt so good.”

Langley City Professional Fire Fighters L3253, and their families, will be on site to greet people, and there will also be live music through much of the latter two days. On Saturday, that will be provided by the Antonio Larosa Band and Emmett Jerome, then on Sunday, The Unbranded, who are a country band based out of Chilliwack, will be on stage from noon to 5 p.m.

There’s also a beer garden, outfitted with three taps, running 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The beer to support firefighter charities is a Backdraft Red Ale. $1 of every pint, growler fill or four pack purchased goes to the Fire Fighters Burn Fund charity.

The Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ draws competitors from across Canada and the U.S. to this event, including many teams from the Langley and Surrey area, who square off for bragging rights and financial gain (a chunk of about $10,000 in prize money, which is gleaned strictly from the chefs’ admission fees).

All public money goes directly to The BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund and is specifically directed to the young burn survivors camp, in honour and memory of firefighter and Canadian festival founder Dave Veljacic and his wife Patsy, Fettback explained.

To date, the annual festival has donated in excess of $60,000 to the fund.

