Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood strikes

Job action south of the border by writers and actors affecting work in Canada

Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors.

Vancouver-based Derek Baskerville, who rents costumes mostly to U.S. film shoots, says he laid off a part-time worker last week and has scaled back the hours of other staff as work dried up.

Toronto agent Karin Martin says many of her clients haven’t worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.

She represents production designers, cinematographers, line producers and others who work behind the scenes. She says many are now “scared and at risk.”

The Writers Guild of America walked off the job May 2 and the performers union SAG-AFTRA began its strike last Friday.

Even though it’s a U.S. labour dispute, the strikes have touched U.S. films and series that shoot in Canada and employ tens of thousands of local crews and talent.

“These are my family, all these people I represent and they’re scared,” says Martin.

“Every day my calls aren’t dealing with producers trying to book people. My calls are dealing with my clients that I love and adore, who are scared and at risk. It’s awful.”

In Vancouver, Baskerville says he let one of his part-timers go because he couldn’t afford to pay them. He’s reduced two other part-timers to one day a week, and two full-time workers are down to four days a week instead of five. One of them is on a six-hour day instead of eight.

“It’s been really bad for all of us gig economy workers for the last four years. And some people haven’t survived, what with COVID and now this,” says Baskerville.

“This is – even for me in a 40-year career – this is quite an exception.”

He says he’s lucky to have paid off his mortgage and have personal savings.

“Three of my colleagues are deferring their mortgage payments…. And two of them have also talked to the city, deferring their property taxes for a year,” says Baskerville.

“One of my colleagues, she had to take her kids out of daycare and out of summer camp because she can’t afford it. It’s summer. Kids want to go to camp. Not this year.”

READ ALSO: Striking actors will begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: McBurney comes alive with music
Next story
‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days

Just Posted

Keenan Beavis, foreground, at 28 is one of Business BC’s 30 Under 30 honourees, for the success of Longhouse Media. (Longhouse Media/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley entrepreneur named to 30 Under 30 list

Frequent contributor Lou Fasullo shared a picture from the historic CN train station in Fort Langley taken on Canada Day. “I thought it was very interesting that on our 156 birthday of Canada, [this couple was] taking a few minutes to learn about our local history,” said the village resident. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sharing a moment in history

Giorgi Bezhanishvili went for a lay-up against Montreal at the Langley events Centre on Sunday, July 16. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Coach frustrated by fourth straight Vancouver Bandits loss

Thousands filled Fraser Highway between 264th and 272nd Street in Aldergrove in 2022 for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In show, which drew an estimated 1,400 vehicles to the charitable fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
New displays, music, cars for this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In