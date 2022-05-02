Canadian Mattea Roach appears in an episode of Jeopardy! in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Canadian Mattea Roach appears in an episode of Jeopardy! in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Canadian ‘Jeopardy!’ champ moves up Top 10 list with 19th win

23-year-old’s winnings total US$460,184 — the sixth biggest haul in the show’s regular-season history

Canadian “Jeopardy!” Hall-of-Famer Mattea Roach is now tied for the sixth longest streak in the TV quiz show’s history.

She’s tied with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri, who also won 19 games.

The 23-year-old’s winnings total US$460,184 — the sixth biggest haul in the show’s regular-season history.

Roach, who lives in Toronto and was raised in Halifax, has also earned a spot in the show’s tournament of champions, set to air in the fall.

She holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant.

One more win would put her in 5th place.

Roach lives in Toronto, but she has said on the show that she spent much of her childhood and part of her adolescence in Halifax, and has also lived in Calgary and Moncton, N.B.

Caitlin Hayes, the North Vancouver resident who competed against Roach on her 10th episode, said she’s having a blast watching her former rival’s impressive run.

“It’s really fun every night to watch and be cheering her on,” Hayes said. “She’s so good.”

Hayes already knew Roach would be a formidable opponent when she took to the Alex Trebek stage back in February.

The show films five episodes each day, and Hayes had been in the studio audience the previous day.

“So I sat there for, like, 10 hours and watched her play five games in a row. She won all five and she was so good,” Hayes said.

The next day, Hayes was called on to compete first thing. After a slow start, she was the only person to get the Final Jeopardy clue right. Unfortunately, she missed out on winning because she didn’t wager enough — something her nine-year-old daughter hasn’t let her forget.

“She’s definitely constantly saying, ‘Mommy should have bet more.’”

—Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Matt Amodio’s history-making run on TV’s ‘Jeopardy!’ ends

Movies and TV

Previous story
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

Just Posted

Marko Zolotarov, a Trinity Western University student from the Ukraine, spoke about his experience of the war shortly after he returned to Canada. The Langley university has raised $136,772 to expand scholarships and aid for TWU students whose lives have been disrupted by war and global conflicts (TWU)
Langley’s Trinity Western Univesity raises $137,000 to assist students displaced by war and global conflicts

Jean Dane is the operations coordinator at Lower Fraser valley Aboriginal Society. An artist, herself Jean showcased her creations along with other vendors at the spring market. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Aboriginal Spring market open doors in Langley

Devon Goodrick went missing in September of 2021. (file)
Reward posted in disappearance of Langley resident Devon Goodrick

Elenor, 4, from Murrayville, released Chinook smelts into the Nicomekl River system on Saturday, April 30. She was one of about 600 people who turned out for the Langley hatchery’s first in-person open house since the pandemic hit. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Nicomekl hatchery open house called a ‘tremendous success’