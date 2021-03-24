From left: Bono, Penelope Cruz and David Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of vaccine access. The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday that the series “Pandemica” will launch Thursday. (AP Photo)

From left: Bono, Penelope Cruz and David Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of vaccine access. The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday that the series “Pandemica” will launch Thursday. (AP Photo)

Canadians lend voices to Bono’s animated ‘Pandemica’ series on vaccine importance

Actors Patrick J. Adams and Karine Vanasse are among the stars who’ve teamed up with U2 lead singer

Canadian actors Patrick J. Adams and Karine Vanasse are among the stars who’ve teamed up with U2 lead singer Bono for a new online animated series about the critical need for global access to vaccines.

The “Pandemica” mini episodes start streaming Thursday on the website and YouTube channel of the ONE Campaign, a global health and anti-poverty organization co-founded by Bono.

A news release on the project says less than one per cent of vaccine doses administered globally have gone to people in low-income countries.

It adds that a handful of wealthy countries, including Canada, have deals for enough vaccines to inoculate their entire populations and still have more than one billion doses left over.

The episodes highlight vaccine inequities and run less than a minute in length, some in English and some in French.

Adams, known for his starring role on “Suits,” has a quick cameo as a furry creature on a TV news program discussing the implications of vaccine hoarding.

And Vanasse, who starred on the series “Cardinal,” voices a robot who gets denied access to the vaccine.

Other Canadian stars who voice characters in the series include actor Calum Worthy, and singers Melissa Bedard and Beyries.

The cast also includes Bono, Connie Britton, Penelope Cruz, David Oyelowo, Michael Sheen and Wanda Sykes.

Andrew Rae illustrated the series and Titmouse company did the animation.

“‘Pandemica”s animated world animates a simple truth — that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life-saving shots,” Bono said in a statement.

“Even while many of us still wait our turn, we need to commit to making sure that billions of people around the world aren’t left at the back of the line. It’s the right thing to do, obviously, but it’s also the only way out of this pandemic for all of us. If the vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere.”

The series is part of ONE’s ONE World Campaign, which calls for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruz said she wants everyone who watches the animated series to “use their voice and take action” to ensure that no one gets left behind.

The episodes will be released in several countries including Canada, the United States, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

