Canoe arrival re-enacted in Fort Langley on holiday Monday

Brigade Days are back on this year at the Fort Langley National Historic Site

A re-enactment of the arrival of the fur brigades during a previous Brigade Days in Fort Langley. The event was postponed due to COVID but has resumed for 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

The B.C. Day long weekend arrives early this year, on Aug. 1 but the local events marking the creation of this province start before then.

Most local activity centres on the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

Events takes place this B.C. Day long weekend from Saturday, July 30 to Monday, Aug. 1. The three-day festival is a chance to meet people who carry on the unique skills and traditions of those who lived and travelled along the Fraser River over 150 years ago.

Visitors can explore the encampment and mingle with historic re-enactors dressed in period costume as they swap stories, play music, and show off traditional skills such as sewing, laundry, gardening, cooking, blacksmithing, and trapping.

People can even collect “trading cards” from each individual re-enactor they meet, similar to baseball cards, as a souvenir of their day, visit the Washer Women’s laundry camp, and watch the Fur Trade Fashion Show.

Event highlights include a pig roast demonstration all-day Saturday, the Fort Feats of Strength competition at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. People can arrive with team of eight adults (age 18+) or team up with other visitors on the spot. The champions will have their name displayed on site.

Monday’s higlight is the Arrival of the Fur Brigades canoe re-enactment at 1 p.m. on the Fort Langley waterfront. People in costume will arrive via canoes and York boats to lead a procession up to the historic site.

Daily admission during Brigade Days at Fort Langley National Historic Site is the regular admission of $8.50 per adult, and 7 for those who are seniors. Entry is free for youth under 17 and for annual pass holders. For more information and the daily event schedule, visit https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar.

SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 30, 2022

10:00 a.m. flag-raising procession

Throughout the day: pig roast demonstration

10:30 a.m. blacksmithing

11:00 a.m. Fort Langley 101

12:00 p.m. historic weapons demonstration

12:30 p.m. hands on history

1:30 p.m. trapping techniques

2:00 p.m. Fort Langley 101

2:30 p.m. historic weapons demonstration

3:00 p.m. farm and garden

4:00 p.m. hands on history

4:45 p.m. flag lowering ceremony

Sunday, July 31, 2022

10:00 a.m. flag-raising procession

10:30 a.m. vlacksmithing

11:00 a.m. Fort Langley 101

12:00 p.m. historic weapons demonstration

12:30 p.m. hands on history

1:00 p.m. fur trade fashions

1:30 p.m. trapping techniques

2:30 p.m. Fort Feats of Strength

3:30 p.m. historic weapons demonstration

4:00 p.m. hands on history

4:45 p.m. flag lowering ceremony

Monday, August 1, 2022

10:00 a.m. flag-raising procession

10:30 a.m. blacksmithing

11:00 a.m. Fort Langley 101

11:30 a.m. historic weapons demonstration

12:00 p.m. hands on history

12:00 p.m. farm and garden

12:30 p.m. bagpipe procession from fort to marina park

1:00 p.m. Arrival of the Fur Brigades

1:30 p.m. procession from Marina Park to James Douglas Statue

2:00 p.m. Fort Langley 101

3:00 p.m. historic weapons demonstration

3:30 p.m. hands on history

4:00 p.m. Fort Langley 101

4:45 p.m. flag lowering ceremony

.

Fort LangleyParks Canada