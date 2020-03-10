Capilano University promises a singular sensation with production of A Chorus Line

Langley actress Marija Danyluk stars as Maggie Winslow March 19 to 28

One singular sensation dances into the Blueshore at CapU when a production of the play A Chorus Line takes the stage.

A glimpse into a Broadway tradition, A Chorus Line is a spectacle about seventeen dancers auditioning for a place on the chorus line of a new show.

During the grueling dance call, the characters reveal why they are there and how they got to this point of their careers, each sharing their personal and intimate journey.

Set in 1975, winner of the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and based on real Broadway dancers’ stories as told to fellow dancer and choreographer Michael Bennett – the cast includes 27 theatre department students.

Marija Danyluk, a student who plays the character of Maggie Winslow, is originally from Langley. She said encouragement at R.E. Mountain Secondary School helped her realize her dream of being an actress.

“I tried to be involved in the arts in any way that I could, but I didn’t know where I was going to go when I graduated. Half of me wanted to continue to sing while the other half of me wanted to continue to act, and musical theatre gave me the chance to do both,” Danyluk said.

She explained that her character comes from a broken home and finds an escape through ballet. Danyluk added that she feels honoured to be given the chance to tell that character’s story.

“Though I had never done a musical, I got all dressed up in my dress and little heels to go to my CapU Musical Theatre audition. Three years later, here I am and I am so thankful for everything and everyone that has helped me get here,” she explained.

READ MORE: Snappy play full of zany fast-talkers and one liners aims to get audiences laughing

Directed by Gillian Barber, A Chorus Line runs March 19 to 28 at the BlueShore Financial Centre at Capilano University, 2055 Purcell Way in North Vancouver.

Tickets are available to purchase here.

“I hope that audiences leave the theatre with a big smile on their face. The show captures the comedy and tragedy of what it takes to be a performer, no matter where you come from,” Danyluk added. “It is so special to have a show like this that deeply understands and represents our journey through this career.”

