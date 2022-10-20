Ken Hildebrandt is the executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre, which is bringing a new production to stage in January next year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ken Hildebrandt is the executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre, which is bringing a new production to stage in January next year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Casting call for all performers aged 16 and up

Lucky and talented ones to work with a team of established artists

A Langley director and her team are looking to cast actors in their new production, which is based on author Agatha Christie’s one of the most loved mystery stories – ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’ The audition call is for performers of all backgrounds aged 16 and up.

The lucky ones will get to perform under the direction of Langley’s Kate Muchmore Woo, who works in the theatre department at Trinity Western University.

Woo is also an actor with credits from around the United States and B.C. Her past works at Gallery 7 Theatre include ‘The Mousetrap,’ ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ and ‘This Wonderful Life.’

She has a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in directing from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

Ken Hildebrandt, executive and artistic director of Abbotsford’s Gallery 7, too, encouraged people to audition for the play and promised a “fun and fulfilling” theatre experience for performing artists.

“We invite performers of all experience to join us for the auditions,” he added.

Hildebrandt further shared that although the play had been on the theatrical company’s to-do list for a while, it felt like the right time now because Gallery 7 is celebrating its 32nd birthday this year.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ follows the journey of detective Hercule Poirot, who tries to solve a murder mystery which takes place on a train.

Hildebrandt described the story as a “timeless classic that explores the nature of imperfect justice.”

“This entertaining and compelling production will keep audiences guessing until the very end.”

Auditions for this adaptation by Ken Ludwig will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the rehearsal hall in Abbotsford, located at 34595 3rd Ave.

The theatre company will offer multiple shows starting Friday, Jan. 27. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

To register for the audition or for more information, people can visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. All those interested in participating behind the scenes are also encouraged to contact the theatre.

