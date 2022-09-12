Casual encounter opens up professional opportunities for a Langley teacher

A ‘detailed painter and a humble person,’ Eric Hotz to debut at the highly popular art show

Eric Hotz’s painting – A Study of Leaves: Acrylics and black ink on Illustration Board. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eric Hotz, a full-time artist from Maple Ridge, admitted that he is nervous ahead of his first-ever appearance at the upcoming three-day West Fine Art Show, which is scheduled to take place in Langley.

The former Langley resident said he had never before taken part in such a large-scale exhibition.

“The skill level needed here is definitely higher,” he commented.

When Hotz visited the March West Fine Art show, he was impressed by the “higher than expected” calibre of participating artists. After his girlfriend encouraged him to apply for the September show, he went to talk to Croft and soon filled out an application.

Though the West Fine Art Show receives dozens of applications from artists, Brian Croft, co-founder and president, said only a few are selected.

Only 18 applicants could impress Croft and his team for the September show. Hotz’s application was one of the selectors’ favourites.

When Hotz’ received the invitation call, he was told that the organizers were looking for a new artist and that he was “high on the list.”

During an interview with Langley Advance Times, Croft described Hotz as the “most professional” artist he had ever talked to.

“He is a genuine and humble person.”

Croft also appreciated Hotz’s ability to pay attention to details in his paintings.

Hotz, too, admitted that he loves incorporating detail into his work.

“Like river stones, tree branches and trunk bark, the various species of wild grasses, and reflective pools of cool water,” he said. “These are the elements I see in local nature, and I try to capture all of these textures, emotions, detail, and even the feel of the air,” he continued.

A full-time artist for more than 20 years, Hotz specializes in landscape art. His work focuses on local natural history.

Hotz works from his home-based studio in Maple Ridge – “just minutes from mountains, streams, and lakes. Nature has never been far from where I live.”

Though Hotz left Langley many years ago, he is familiar with and actively connected with the community’s art scene. He currently teaches part-time at Langley Arts Council – a job that Hotz said has helped him gain confidence.

“I do teaching [at Langley Arts Council] and it certainly improves your skills and confidence when you are talking to a bunch of people about art. I can speak better now and its like learning a new skill,” Hotz commented.

The late summer edition of the West Fine Art Show will take place in partnership with Langley Hospice Society, with 25 per cent of the art sales going to the community-based charitable organization.

Since most of the Vancouver galleries charge about 65 per cent of revenue as commission, Hotz said he is impressed by the low fees. Moreover, the charitable organization is close to Hotz’s heart as his mother – who recently passed – worked in a hospice for about six years.

“I certainly understand what patients and people working there go through.”

Last year, the September show raised more than $10,000 for the charity and Croft said he is hoping to raise “as much as possible” this time.

Hosted by JRG Group at Glass House Estate Winery, the 13th annual art show involves a lovely drive into south Langley, a visit to a “gorgeous” winery, free admission, free parking and 18 “exceptional” artists to greet attendees inside.

Adding a musical note to the ambiance, John Gilliat will perform all weekend.

“To sum it up, this event offers a perfect weekend adventure,” Croft concluded.

Glass House Estate Winery is located at 23449 0 Avenue, Langley.

Show hours:

Friday, Sep 16 – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sep 17 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sep 18 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Artists include Brent Cooke, Jodie Blaney, Richard Brodeur, Emily Lozeron, Lorn Curry, Joyce Trygg, Ken Nash, Felicity Holmes, Serge Dube, Alison Philpott, Drew Keilback, Judy Vanderveen, Victor Gligor, Suzanne Erickson, Lynn Sykes, Lizete Dureault, Eric Hotz, and Brian Croft.

More information and individual mini-art galleries that display the works of the participating artists can be found at www.westart.ca.

Brian Croft is the co-founder and president of the West Fine Art Show. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Eighteen artists presented their work at the March West Fine Art Show. The three-day exhibition started on March 4 featured former Canucks goalie Richard Brodeur and Indigenous artist Ron George Straight among many other Canadian artists. (Langley Advance Times files)

