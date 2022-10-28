Ceilidhs return to Aldergrove Heritage Hall

Performers and the public welcome to be part of the family-friendly events

Janine Dahl (centre) and her sons Sam and Tony performed at a recent ceilidh. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove Heritage OAP 71 hall is looking for some people who enjoy a good party.

The Aldergrove OAP has been around since 1960, using the building at 3015 273rd St. that used to house the volunteer fire department.

What’s heating up the joint now is the ceilidh. The volunteers who oversee the hall are hosting these Maritime-style kitchen-party music events.

“Its definitely toe-tapping and all leave with a happy smile,” said Faith Dahl, one of the organizers.

There’s been two ceilidhs so far in recent months.

“We were happy to have a good turnout at both,” she said. “The performers present upbeat family-style music and try to choose a variety of types of music. We have had old time fiddlers, a men’s singing group, soloists with guitars, a Cape Bretan born teacher and her two sons, and one young volunteer who looked like an Irish fairie who sang an old Irish ballad without accompaniment. This is all gratis local talent, and there is so much more to come.”

For this to become a regular event, the organizers need two things – talent willing to participate and members of the public willing to attend.

“A new interest in ceilidhs, a local talent music event, has been managed by some members of the art club and members of the OAPO,” Dahl said. “With growing interest it may become a regular event.”

There are plans for ceilidhs on upcoming Fridays – Nov. 4, Dec. 4 and Jan. 6 with the possibility of more if the community is supportive.

“We are lining up really good talent, and encourage our community to come out and bring their children also,” she said.

The event is suitable for all ages.

“We serve coffee, tea and a snack is included with their $10 admission. Families will get a basic rate. All funds help with hall expenses,” Dahl noted. “We also have a 50/50 draw. Sing-a-long and dancing is encouraged for most numbers.”

Anyone interested in performing at them can contact Dahl at 604-530-2900.

The ceilidhs run 7 to 9 p.m. in the former fire hall.

“It has a great kitchen and wooden dance floor, and the local organization serves as a base,” she said.

The hall hosts events such as card bingo and potluck supper on Sunday nights, the Aldergrove Art Club on Wednesday afternoons, round dancing, a honey bee group, old-time fiddlers, square dancing, a rock and gem club, and others.

“It is available for rent for various activities and is managed by a board of local folk who keep it in good repair. Recent improvements include air conditioning and a level entrance and some new interior paint,” she said.

Hall 71 is part of the B.C. OAP which was incorporated in 1937. The OAP concerned about all aspects of seniors’ lives, including, pensions, taxation, finances, health issues, home support, medicare and Pharmacare, housing and rental issues, social safety, abuse, neglect, fair treatment and loneliness.

