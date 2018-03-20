Celebrate Easter with Aldergrove zoo critters

Join the Greater Vancouver Zoo for an unforgettable Easter experience packed with fun-filled family caring and learning activities.

From petting your favorite animal friends to joining in on an Easter egg hunt for the golden Easter egg there’s something for everyone at the Greater Vancouver Zoo this Easter weekend, March 30 – April 2.

Daily activities include “Found Some Bunny To Love” in which guests can pet, feed and learn how to care for bunnies from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get hands-on with the animals through feeding and petting the zoo’s goats and bunnies. Zoo staff will be on hand to help you learn how to care for these furry friends. Please note that a $5 donation is requested to help support the zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts

On Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1, the zoo hosts a fun-filled Easter Egg Hunt. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore an area of our beautiful 120 acre zoo while following clues that help you learn more about our animals and our conservation efforts.

The Easter Egg Hunt takes place from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Saturday, and 11-12 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Sunday.

The zoo will also have two Golden Eggs (one Golden Egg each day) to be found which gifts the lucky winners with two memorable prizes at the zoo: Behind the Scenes with the Bunnies, and Summer Day Camp at the Zoo (for one child up to 16 years old.

Drop by the zoo’s “Egg-citing” Education and Craft Corner on Saturday and Sunday where you can find out more about the zoo’s conservation efforts and get crafty and create Easter bunny ears and get your face painted.

Celebrate your Easter at the Greater Vancouver Zoo this year.