Celtic Thunder announces stop in Abbotsford as part of 10th anniversary tour

Irish singers Celtic Thunder come to Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 3 as part of their 10th anniversary tour.

The multi-platinum Irish singing group Celtic Thunder has announced a stop in Abbotsford this fall as part of its upcoming tour.

Celtic Thunder X comes to Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, March 29.

The tour follows the release on March 2 of the Celtic Thunder X deluxe double CD and DVD packages, in celebration of the group’s 10th anniversary.

The brand new music and footage from Celtic Thunder X is also a highly anticipated television special, which began airing nationally on March 1. The special was filmed in Dublin on Oct. 30, 2017 at the Helix Theatre.

Celtic Thunder has become one of public television’s largest draws. Their shows have aired more than 22,500 times across 50 states on PBS.

The group is among the top five audience-generating acts on the network.

Backed by the Celtic Thunder Band, the singers – Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Emmet Cahill and Neil Byrne – deliver new ensemble numbers, including Sons of Light; Toora, Loora, Lay; The Wild Rover; Right all right; and Castle on the Hill.

The second act includes nostalgic fun songs such as Celebration, I’m a Believer, Seasons in the Sun and Rise Again.

No Celtic Thunder show would be complete without an encore of their rousing anthem Ireland’s Call, the only song in Celtic Thunder X that isn’t a new song.

Celtic Thunder has sold more than 3.4 million albums in the U.S., toured the U.S. and Canada coast to coast 12 times and Australia four times, and has performed almost 1,000 shows to date, selling well over one million tickets.

The group has been hailed as Billboard’s Top World Music Artist, along with Top World Music Imprint and Top World Album in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016.

The Celtic Thunder official YouTube channel, “Thunder Tube,” has received over 98 million views since 2008 and has more than 138,000 subscribers.

Tickets for the concert are available online at livenation.com or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.