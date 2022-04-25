Chamber music set to fill Langley hall Saturday

Langley Community Music School is hosting the second of three concerts in a series on April 30

Pianist Ian Parker and Friends (trumpeter Jens Lindemann and violinist Jasper Wood) will be performing chamber music on Saturday evening, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., as part of Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall series. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Chamber music greats will resonate through the halls of Langley Community Music School this weekend.

Pianist Ian Parker, trumpeter Jens Lindemann, and violinist Jasper Wood are sharing their love of the music with the masses this Saturday night in the school’s Rose Gellert Hall.

The magnetic, easy-going, and delightfully articulate pianist will be joined by world-renowned artists for a “night to remember, said LCMS’ artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann.

“It is an absolute treat to have these musicians together on one stage,” said Bergmann, a world-renowned pianist, herself.

“When Ian initially mentioned that he would be performing with ‘some friends,’ we knew to expect an outstanding concert, but when we learned he would be joined by Lindemann and Wood, we were ecstatic – this is not a concert to be missed!”

The evening’s program will include Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue for the piano, Schumann’s Violin Sonata with Wood, and a performance of the rarely heard and magnificent Brahms Horn Trio, arranged for trumpet.

It will be an “extraordinary evening of chamber music greats,” said Bergmann.

Born in Vancouver to a family of pianists, Parker began his piano studies at age three with his father, then went on to earn his bachelor and master’s degrees from The Juilliard School.

Now a well-known pianist, conductor, and recording artist, he has performed with a multitude of major orchestras and in recitals across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Israel with recital highlights including performances at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center, UCLA, the University of British Columbia (UBC), and collaborative performances at the Hawaii International Music Festival and the Morgan Library in New York City.

The first classical brass soloist to ever receive the Order of Canada, Lindemann is hailed as one of the most celebrated artists in his instrument’s history and was recently named the international brass personality of the year (Brass Herald). Lindemann is the summer brass program at the Banff Centre in Canada and is currently based in Los Angeles as professor with high distinction at UCLA. He is an international Yamaha artist and plays exclusively on 24K gold plated instruments.

Wood has garnered a reputation for his violin performances as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician and his performances have taken him to major cities worldwide. He has performed at Dame Myra Hess (Chicago) and important venues such as Carnegie Weill Recital Hall (New York) and the Toronto Centre for the Performing Arts. Originally from Moncton, N.B., Wood is equally committed to performing in Canada’s smaller communities, such as the Northwest Territories and other parts of northern Canada. He is the artistic director of the Galiano Concert Society and chair of the string division and professor of violin and chamber music at UBC.

Seating for their concert is limited and tickets will not be available at the door. The show begins at 7:30pm.

Tickets – $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, $18 for students, and $10 for LCMS students – can be purchased through the school box office at 504-534-2848 or visit LangleyMusic.com.

Upcoming concerts at the school include the Rose Gellert String Quartet (May 7 at 7 p.m.) and Tour de Force with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble (May 15 at 3 p.m.).

