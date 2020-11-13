Langley Arts Council’s online Christmas market runs from Nov. 13 to Jan. 10. (Langley Arts Council/Special to The Star)

Langley Arts Council’s online Christmas market runs from Nov. 13 to Jan. 10. (Langley Arts Council/Special to The Star)

Christmas comes early – and easy – at Langley Arts Council market

Santa’s Artisans online market features local vendors and artists from Nov. 13 to Jan. 10

Langley Arts Council (LAC) launched their first online Santa’s Artisan Market on Friday, Nov. 13, which features artwork and products from local makers and artisans.

Arts coordinator Nicole Hutton said LAC would love to encourage people to shop locally this holiday season and will have a fantastic selection of talented artisans with creative gift ideas.

“In an effort to help support our local artisans this year, we’ve created an online market where people can do their holiday shopping from the comfort of their homes while choosing unique items that have been handcrafted by local artisans,” Hutton explained.

Clay ornaments, truffles, soaps, music, photography, art, jewelry, candles, home decor, oils, plush toys, books, crafts, and face masks are a few of the items up for purchase.

People can visit https://langleyarts.ca/santas-artisans/view/4109548/1/4153372 to scroll through the “vendor booths.”

To make a purchase, clicking on any of the vendors images will bring browsers to the vendors website.

All sales, shipping, and pickups will be facilitated by each particular vendor.

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council on the lookout for vendors to take part in online Christmas market

“It’s been a unique year, to say the least, and this is a great way to help local artisans who have been impacted by the pandemic,” Hutton explained. “The added bonus of being online is that you can shop 24/7 for the duration of the market.”

The market will run through until Sunday, Jan. 10th.

AldergroveChristmas ShowsLangley

Most Read