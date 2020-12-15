CHRISTMAS LIGHT MAP: Aldergrove display began in childhood bedroom

Darren Pennington's home at 26538 33 Ave, Aldergrove has 8,000 lights that are synced to music. (Darren Pennington/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Darren Pennington couldn’t quite explain why he enjoys going all out with Christmas lights, but the Aldergrove resident does remember when that tradition began.

“I was just a kid and I used to decorate my bedroom with lights every Christmas,” Pennington recalled. “It started from there.”

As he grew up, Pennginton would help his dad put up displays until he owned a house of his own.

Recently, however, their household hasn’t been the bright and twinkling holiday beacon people will find it to be this month.

“We haven’t done it for a few years because we’ve usually been away for the holidays,” he explained. “This year, of course, we were going to be home and people were asking if we were going to do it again.”

Egged on by neighbours, Pennington said their light display is about half the amount – a mere 8,000 this time around compared to 15,000 they’ve had in the past; but the family noted their lights were all brand new and significantly more energy efficient.

READ MORE: Aldergrove principal goes all out for the holidays

Aided by wife Kassandra and daughter Aubrey, the Pennginton’s spent two days at the star of the month stringing lights across their home.

They are synced up to 20 Christmas songs, meaning spectators can roll down the window and watch a lengthy show that’s all done by the control of a box that Pennington said made the setup festive yet super easy.

The display is lit up from 5 to 10 p.m. every day at 26538 33 Ave, Aldergrove .

Watch for more holiday light display features and a growing list of Aldergrove homes in the Aldergrove Star and online.

