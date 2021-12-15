Bez Arts Hub presents a matinee and evening showing of Christmas Tales Saturday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Bez Arts Hub presents a matinee and evening showing of Christmas Tales Saturday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Christmas Tales cued up in Langley

Bez Arts Hub is hosting two showing Saturday of their Christmas pageant

Bez Arts Hub has also been getting into the spirit.

They’re gearing up for a matinee and evening showing of Christmas Tales on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Artistic director Russ Rosen described it as a Christmas pageant like people have never seen before!

“Cue two hilarious shepherds from Devonshire who spill their beer and drop their wieners in the fire when the angels appear; or a Scottish innkeeper who is so stressed, he even has customers sleeping in the broom closet; or an Indian Wiseman from the East, Toronto – all presented in modern-day perspectives through the one-man storytelling talents of Justyn Rees.”

RELATED: Langley school’s string quartet share music for the season

Rosen, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brett Ziegler will intertwine this seasonal story with “swirls of musical commentary and breaths of unspoken narrative – it’s a dynamite combination.”

Christmas Tale runs at 2 and again at 7 p.m. with information and tickets available online at www.bezartshub.com.

RELATED: Bez Arts Hub announces a ‘slow start to LIVE’

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas ShowsLangleyLive music

Previous story
Langley Christmas Fun: holiday calendar updated Dec. 10, 2021

Just Posted

John Hof took a recent morning stroll through Murrayville Cemetery with his grandchildren, capturing this picture on their walk. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Stroll through the cemetery

Bez Arts Hub presents a matinee and evening showing of Christmas Tales Saturday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Christmas Tales cued up in Langley

Connor Droux got a hat trick as the Aldergrove Kodiaks downed Abbotsford pilots 7-0 on home ice Dec. 8. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks go on a scoring rampage

Manjit Gill was shocked to be told she was the honouree of the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year Award for 2021 by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Manjit Gill named Langley’s H.D. Stafford Citizen of the Year