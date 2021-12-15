Christmas Tales cued up in Langley

Bez Arts Hub has also been getting into the spirit.
They’re gearing up for a matinee and evening showing of Christmas Tales on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Artistic director Russ Rosen described it as a Christmas pageant like people have never seen before!
“Cue two hilarious shepherds from Devonshire who spill their beer and drop their wieners in the fire when the angels appear; or a Scottish innkeeper who is so stressed, he even has customers sleeping in the broom closet; or an Indian Wiseman from the East, Toronto – all presented in modern-day perspectives through the one-man storytelling talents of Justyn Rees.”
Rosen, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brett Ziegler will intertwine this seasonal story with “swirls of musical commentary and breaths of unspoken narrative – it’s a dynamite combination.”
Christmas Tale runs at 2 and again at 7 p.m. with information and tickets available online at www.bezartshub.com.
