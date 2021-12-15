Christmas Tales cued up in Langley

Bez Arts Hub is hosting two showing Saturday of their Christmas pageant

Bez Arts Hub has also been getting into the spirit.

They’re gearing up for a matinee and evening showing of Christmas Tales on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Artistic director Russ Rosen described it as a Christmas pageant like people have never seen before!

“Cue two hilarious shepherds from Devonshire who spill their beer and drop their wieners in the fire when the angels appear; or a Scottish innkeeper who is so stressed, he even has customers sleeping in the broom closet; or an Indian Wiseman from the East, Toronto – all presented in modern-day perspectives through the one-man storytelling talents of Justyn Rees.”

Rosen, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brett Ziegler will intertwine this seasonal story with “swirls of musical commentary and breaths of unspoken narrative – it’s a dynamite combination.”

Christmas Tale runs at 2 and again at 7 p.m. with information and tickets available online at www.bezartshub.com.

