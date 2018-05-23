Classic folk music at Aldergrove event

The True North Troubadours will be performing their tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary and folk music of the 1960s this Saturday, May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. for the St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church’s annual fundraiser.
The evening will feature a baron of beef dinner, silent auction and live concert, all for $50 a ticket.
This event supports community meals and many other worthy needs which are met by the church.
It will be a great night of fun and reliving the best folk music of the 1960s with the Aldergrove-based True North Troubadours quartet.
St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church is located at 3025 264th Street in Aldergrove.
To reserve tickets please call 604-866-6459.