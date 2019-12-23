Claus and paws pose for pictures at Langley pet store

Pet owners took their furry friends for Santa snapshots at PetSmart on Sunday afternoon

The Langley PetSmart offered Santa Photo Days this holiday season, a chance for pet owners to get a free picture with Santa and their furry friends.

Dozens of guests were lined up throughout the store with their dogs and cats – many of them wearing Christmas sweaters and Santa hats.

People could come down and have their Santa photo taken on Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Photos were taken digitally and sent to customers by email.

