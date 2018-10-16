The first Clover Valley Beer Festival saw 40 different brewers attend the event. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Clover Valley Beer Festival will return to Cloverdale next summer

Organizers announce early bird tickets available for three beer festivals

The Clover Valley Beer Festival will return to Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Amphitheatre next August.

The festival, presented by The Property Twins, will return Aug. 10, 2019.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better turn out for the first annual CVBF!” said real estate duo Chris and Jaime Ruscheinski in a press release. “We knew immediately that this would be an event we would sponsor year after year. It’s a great excuse for us to sample beers with our past clients, and have some fun in the community we grew up in.”

More than 2,500 people turned out to the first event this past August to sample beer from more than 40 breweries.

According to The Gibbons Team, which organizes the event, the beer festival will expand in 2019, with more breweries and hence more brews to sample.

The team also organizes the Great Okanagan Beer Festival, to be held for the fifth year from May 9 to 11, 2019, and the Whistler Village Beer Festival, which will return for a six-day festival from Sept. 10 to 15, 2019.

“We have really felt the love from the communities for our festivals and attendees are eager to have dates and tickets locked in for 2019, which is amazing,” said Katrina Frew, director of festivals and events. “We truly feel as though we have been embraced by Kelowna, Whistler and Cloverdale, as well as the craft beer industry.”

“Planning has started and our team is very excited. We can’t wait to start bringing all our new ideas to life and see all of our fellow craft beer lovers and fans next year.”

Limited quantities of early bird tickets are now on sale, for all three 2019 beer festivals. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit gibbonswhistler.com/festivals-events.


