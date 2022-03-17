Cloverdale Country Fair cancelled

Permit for fair approved by City of Surrey just last week

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. The Cloverdale Rodeo Association has just cancelled the 2022 Country Fair, despite getting City of Surrey permit approval March 7 for the event that was to be held on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

The 2022 Cloverdale Country Fair has been cancelled.

Janet Howell, director of membership and volunteers, notified Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association members of the cancellation via email March 17.

“It is with a sad heart that I am sending you this email,” she wrote. “Please understand this was a very difficult decision.”

She said the Rodeo board made the decision to cancel the event and run it next year alongside the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2023.

“The board of directors based this difficult decision on the need to rebuild following the global pandemic,” Howell explained. “The focus is now on ensuring the 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition returns better than ever, while continuing to contribute to the spirit of the community.”

Howell thanked members for their understanding and asked them to reach out to her directly with any questions.

“We cannot run these events without our great volunteers, please know you are appreciated,” she said. “Again any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

The Rodeo Association had just received their permit for the Country Fair from the City of Surrey on March 7.

When the 2022 Rodeo was cancelled, the Rodeo Association cited problems with Stetson Bowl. However, Howell did not explain any reasons why the 2022 Country Fair was cancelled in her St. Patrick’s Day email.

Gerry Spielmacher, Rodeo Association president, told the Cloverdale Reporter after the email was sent out the Association that they really tried to get something going for May long, but just couldn’t pull it off in the end.

“We cancelled the Country Fair part of Rodeo Weekend due to the dynamics of what was happening with the global pandemic and the late start with putting this together,” he said.

Spielmacher explained the cancellation was mostly because of their late start trying to organize it, but said the Association also has “quite a few new people” on the board and the board will benefit from having the extra time to plan and organize both events for 2023.

“Up until last week, when they started to loosen up all the pandmeic issues, and it looked like we might be able to do some things, then we started to get into it, and once we got into it, we realized that if we wanted to do a good job, we’d have to put it off to next year.”

Spielmacher added there was no thought of postponing it until the fall because a lot of their vendors, and especially the midway, would be unavailable.

“We want to do a good job and we’re gonna do a better job for 2023. And we’re looking forward to doing that. It’s just unfortunate thing that the board made the decision that we needed to pull the plug for this year.”

Spielmacher said the vote to cancel wasn’t unanimous, but he said a large majority of the board voted in favour of cancellation.

In terms of the Rodeo Association’s next AGM, and whether or not he will run again for president, Spielmacher was tight lipped, though he did say it would be nice to “get another rodeo under the belt.”

He added the Association will set a date for the 2022 AGM soon.

“We were waiting to hold the AGM after Rodeo Weekend, but I’m not sure when we’ll have it now. We’ll decide that at the next couple of board meetings.”



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale Rodeo