Colossus Langley is one of two Cineplex movie theatre’s in B.C. screening the film “Unplanned.” (Langley Advance Times Files)

Colossus Langley screens anti-abortion film

Theatre one of two B.C. Cineplex locations showing ‘Unplanned’ this weekend

Colossus Langley is one of two B.C. Cineplex theaters screening the anti-abortion film “Unplanned” this weekend.

The American drama, based on the true story of a Planned Parenthood clinic director in Texas who becomes an anti-abortion speaker, will screen in 14 Cineplex theatres in Canada for one week beginning on Friday.

Colossus manager Julian Adams said the Langley screening was part of a larger branch decision.

“The scenario happens to be relevant and we believe in the option that it [“Unplanned”] is presented,” Adams explained. “It’s their [Cineplex’s] right to do so. People don’t have to come down and see the movie.”

Adams further explained that there was no promotion for “Unplanned,” the film will simply screen from Friday to Thursday with four show times each day. It will then be reviewed by Cineplex, as is done with every movie, to see if the film is doing well enough keep in theatres for another week.

Read more: Cineplex sticks bu decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

“Unplanned” was produced by production-company Pure Flix and is being distributed in Canada by the Fredericton-based Cinedicom. The film’s content has sparked controversy across the country with several theatre owners receiving letters both against and in-favour of the screenings.

“We have been warned and ran through some procedures in case, but we haven’t heard anything,” Adams said regarding any potential for local protests.

SilverCity Cinemas in Mission has the only other scheduled showing of “Unplanned” in B.C. under the Cineplex name.

Additionally, privately owened Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Surrey and Pitt Meadows, as well as Cottonwood 4 in Chilliwack are scheduled to screen the film.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Summer in the City – July 12-19
Next story
‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Just Posted

Cancer Drivers car wash coming to Langley-Surrey border

The fundraiser will help get cancer patients to their appointments free of charge

Screaming man wielding axe in Langley a possible false alarm

An extensive search failed to turn up anyone running around on Walnut Grove trails

UPDATE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Colossus Langley screens anti-abortion film

Theatre one of two B.C. Cineplex locations showing ‘Unplanned’ this weekend

Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Hot food, BBQs, banned in B.C. park as momma bear sniffs out picnics

All hot food and any type of cooking or barbecuing is banned in Coquitlam’s Mundy Park

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Most Read