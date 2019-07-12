Colossus Langley screens anti-abortion film

Theatre one of two B.C. Cineplex locations showing ‘Unplanned’ this weekend

Colossus Langley is one of two B.C. Cineplex theaters screening the anti-abortion film “Unplanned” this weekend.

The American drama, based on the true story of a Planned Parenthood clinic director in Texas who becomes an anti-abortion speaker, will screen in 14 Cineplex theatres in Canada for one week beginning on Friday.

Colossus manager Julian Adams said the Langley screening was part of a larger branch decision.

“The scenario happens to be relevant and we believe in the option that it [“Unplanned”] is presented,” Adams explained. “It’s their [Cineplex’s] right to do so. People don’t have to come down and see the movie.”

Adams further explained that there was no promotion for “Unplanned,” the film will simply screen from Friday to Thursday with four show times each day. It will then be reviewed by Cineplex, as is done with every movie, to see if the film is doing well enough keep in theatres for another week.

“Unplanned” was produced by production-company Pure Flix and is being distributed in Canada by the Fredericton-based Cinedicom. The film’s content has sparked controversy across the country with several theatre owners receiving letters both against and in-favour of the screenings.

“We have been warned and ran through some procedures in case, but we haven’t heard anything,” Adams said regarding any potential for local protests.

SilverCity Cinemas in Mission has the only other scheduled showing of “Unplanned” in B.C. under the Cineplex name.

Additionally, privately owened Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Surrey and Pitt Meadows, as well as Cottonwood 4 in Chilliwack are scheduled to screen the film.

