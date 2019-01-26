(left) John D Hollingsworth, Dave Lane, Chris Reid are the trio that make up The Fidgets. Submitted photo

Comedians use mousetraps to fundraise for Walnut Grove Secondary track team

The Fidgets comedy trio is putting on a Mousetrap show on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Walking through mousetraps blindfolded doesn’t exactly sound fun to perform, but a comedy group is taking the risk in order to give Langley audiences a good laugh.

The Fidgets comedy trio from Sarnia, Ont. is made up of Dave Lane, Chris Reid, and John D Hollingsworth and the group is coming to Langley on Tuesday Feb. 5 to perform live improv, and a special Mousetrap act.

Mousetrap consists of the three men performing improv blindfolded, and with bare feet, while mousetraps are set on the stage.

“They [mousetraps] close on us for sure. No broken bones because they’re made to break mouse bones not human bones, but they definitely break the skin. Think of someone pinching you under the arm,” explained Hollingsworth.

According to Hollingsworth, the idea was sparked after he saw a mousetrap show performed by Canadian comedian and Whose Line Is It Anyway star Colin Mochrie.

“We saw him performing a mousetrap show and I thought you know, we could make that into a fundraiser if we have people pay for the mousetraps and pay to see us walk over the mousetraps,” added Hollingsworth.

During the show, guests have the option to buy mousetraps for $10 a piece that will be set on stage during the final act.

All proceeds from the mousetraps, and some proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Walnut Grove Gators track and field team.

According to Walnut Grove Gators coach Gary Lutes, the track team is hosting the Mousetrap show as a fundraiser for a trip to California in the spring where athletes are competing in the Maurice Greene Invitational track meet.

In addition to fundraising for the trip, Lutes said money raised will also go towards things like outdoor lighting, and new equipment for the track and field program.

The Fidgets trio has been performing together since 2008, although Hollingsworth explained he’s been doing comedy since 1989 – starting in the Fraser Valley.

Originally from Ontario, Hollingsworth said he lived in the Fraser Valley from 1989 to 1993 while he went to school at Trinity Western University.

At TWU, he participated in the school’s live improv group called 11:07 Improv Comedy.

I worked with a lot of amazing improv comedians who went through the school at that time,” added Hollingsworth.

Mousetrap is on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Secondary school’s Grant Inkster Gymnasium.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online: https://sd35.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Index or at the door.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

For those who are unable to make it to the show, but would like to purchase a mousetrap or sponsor the track team, contact Lutes at glutes@sd35.bc.ca.

