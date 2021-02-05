Langley artist and workshop instructor Lalita Hamill’s own portrait of herself at work in her studio. (File photo)

Langley artist and workshop instructor Lalita Hamill’s own portrait of herself at work in her studio. (File photo)

Composition workshop for artists offered online

South Surrey White Rock Art Society course also available to non-members

South Surrey and White Rock Art Society is opening up registration for non-members for one of its upcoming online workshops.

Exploring Composition, with sought-after instructor and artist Lalita Hamill – offered as a two-day Zoom workshop on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Saturday Feb. 27, (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day) – was originally designed for the Federation of Canadian Artists.

In the course description, Hamill points out that few artists use the elements and principles of design to their full advantage in creating art works that are both engaging and memorable for their viewers.

The Langley-based artist, instructor and juror studied traditional painting methods with classically-trained instructors at the Vancouver Academy of Art, and is accomplished in oils, acrylics and watercolours.

A signature member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and an associate member of the Oil Painters of America, Hamill has been teaching for over 30 years, and has been facilitating public monthly critiques for 10 years.

The course begins, Hamill said, with participants taking on the role of a juror, assessing others’ paintings and photographs. Further exploration of key components of composition will provide greater understanding of terms and concepts and how they can be applied to the quality of each individual’s work.

On the second day of the workshop, participants will revisit the original paintings and photographs to see how their initial assessments may have changed, Hamill said.

Price is $150 for members and $175 for non-members.

For more information and to register, visit http://artsociety.ca/public-section/weekend-workshops/


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ON COOKING: Don’t freeze out this key food option, says Chef Dez

Just Posted

Langley School District is reporting a COVID event at Richard Bulpitt Elementary. (CDC photo)
COVID-positive individual was at Richard Bulpitt Elementary, school district says

As of Friday there are 11 schools in Langley on exposure list

A photo of a police incident was posted with an online petition asking the provincial government and Township to do something about the criminal activity in Murrayville. (change.org)
Petition urges government help for Langley neighbourhood harmed by addicts and criminals

Several people have signed, saying Murrayville no longer feels safe due to some motel residents

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Weapons and ammunition seized from the Langley property in November 2017. (Vancouver Police/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Farm owners pay $220K after guns, bullets, bombs found on their Langley land

The deal ends a civil forfeiture lawsuit brought by the B.C. government

A bus stop at Fraser Highway and 264th Street in Aldergrove has been vandalized. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Six Aldergrove bus stops vandalized along Fraser Highway

Langley Township said glass replacement costs are approximately $600 per panel

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

A joint effort between local fishery officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and others resulted in the seizure of more than 300 illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay near White Rock this month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock

Boundary Bay seizure a five-day operation that involved fisheries officers, Coast Guard hovercraft

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gurpreet Singh of Abbotsford was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 10.
VIDEO: Police have not yet located man missing from Abbotsford since Dec. 10

Gurpreet Singh, 22, was last seen leaving his home in west Abbotsford

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

Most Read