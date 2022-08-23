Ross M. Gulkison with society president Shawn Coady. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Ross M. Gulkison with society president Shawn Coady. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Concert and cars support cop cause

Organizers plan to have annual show in Langley to help society raise funds

Ross M. Gulkison, a retired police officer, walked around the first Motors and Music Benefit series show with a black and blue ribbon on his chest. The ribbon represented the Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society, which Gulkison cofounded.

The Saturday, Aug. 20 car show and live concert at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Langley campus was a fundraiser for the society.

Bristol Records partnered with Hagerty to bring the Motors and Music Benefit series to Langley to support the peace officers and help the society raise funds for the education of children of peace officers who died on duty. Like Gulkison – who lost an officer under his command in 1993 – the president of Bristol Records, a former reserve officer for Abbotsford, had lost a friend.

In 2017, Const. John Davidson died on duty in Abbotsford.

RELATED: Police officers dodge cones on motorcycles during annual training

With more than 150 classic and vintage cars – some featured in movies, live music by JUNO nominated musician Earl Pereira, and food trucks on KPU’s campus, the organizers hoped to attract people in high numbers with an aim to raise as much funds as possible, said Adam Bukacel, events manager of Motors and Music Benefit Series.

The proceeds from the event will go towards a number of goals that the society has, including the scholarship initiative, explained Shawn Coady, the society’s president.

“Once they (children of police officers) lose their parent in the line of duty, the burden of education becomes problematic,” Coady added.

READ MORE: ‘Last resort’: Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis

Currently, 24 students have received the scholarship – nine of whom have already graduated.

As the society aims to give scholarships to “many more” students, Gulkison said the event is “very important” to them.

After the first successful show, Bristol records plans to make the fundraiser an annual event in Langley.

“Hopefully we become a popular event that everyone shows up to,” said Bukacel.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentcharityCharity and DonationsConcertsEntertainmentPoliceRCMP

 

Adam Bukacel is the events manager of Motors and Music Benefit Series.

Adam Bukacel is the events manager of Motors and Music Benefit Series.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley school invites children for a free concert during open house

Just Posted

Police are at a vacant lot in the area of 208th Street and 74B Avenue. (Langley Advance Times files)
IHIT charges Langley man for March murder of 29-year-old

Guests of the SEMO Foundation attend the INSPIRE 2022 fundraiser event atop the Westlund Building in Langley Aug. 20. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
SEMO Foundation hosts in-person fundraiser for six charities

Ross M. Gulkison is a retired police officer and vice president of the Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Concert and cars support cop cause

Josh Romero hauls up a 250kg (551.2lb.) deadlift at Trinity Western University’s David E. Enarson Gymnasium on Saturday, Aug. 20. Romeo was among more than 60 competitors at the British Columbia Powerlifting Association annual Summer Open competition in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Powerlifters have first mask-free Summer Open in Langley

Pop-up banner image