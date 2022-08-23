Concert and cars support cop cause

Organizers plan to have annual show in Langley to help society raise funds

Ross M. Gulkison, a retired police officer, walked around the first Motors and Music Benefit series show with a black and blue ribbon on his chest. The ribbon represented the Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society, which Gulkison cofounded.

The Saturday, Aug. 20 car show and live concert at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Langley campus was a fundraiser for the society.

Bristol Records partnered with Hagerty to bring the Motors and Music Benefit series to Langley to support the peace officers and help the society raise funds for the education of children of peace officers who died on duty. Like Gulkison – who lost an officer under his command in 1993 – the president of Bristol Records, a former reserve officer for Abbotsford, had lost a friend.

In 2017, Const. John Davidson died on duty in Abbotsford.

With more than 150 classic and vintage cars – some featured in movies, live music by JUNO nominated musician Earl Pereira, and food trucks on KPU’s campus, the organizers hoped to attract people in high numbers with an aim to raise as much funds as possible, said Adam Bukacel, events manager of Motors and Music Benefit Series.

The proceeds from the event will go towards a number of goals that the society has, including the scholarship initiative, explained Shawn Coady, the society’s president.

“Once they (children of police officers) lose their parent in the line of duty, the burden of education becomes problematic,” Coady added.

Currently, 24 students have received the scholarship – nine of whom have already graduated.

As the society aims to give scholarships to “many more” students, Gulkison said the event is “very important” to them.

After the first successful show, Bristol records plans to make the fundraiser an annual event in Langley.

“Hopefully we become a popular event that everyone shows up to,” said Bukacel.

