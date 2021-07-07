Concert-goers to see stage from hotel balconies at Dallas Smith’s Lifted festival in Vancouver

Langley-based musician Dallas Smith, pictured during the “One Night in the Valley” fundraiser at Cloverdale Agriplex in 2019, will headline the Lifted Hotel Festival in Vancouver this September. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Ticket-buyers can enjoy live music from a private hotel balcony in Vancouver during a two-day festival late this summer.

Langley-based country musician Dallas Smith will headline the Lifted Hotel Festival on an outdoor stage at the Westin Bayshore.

The all-Canadian lineup Sept. 17-18 will also feature Andrew Hyatt, Danielle Ryan, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott and Shawn Austin, in a pair of benefit concerts for Smith’s Lifted charitable organization, focused on mental health services for “anyone and everyone in need.”

Lifted Hotel Festival, presented by SiriusXM Canada and sponsored by 93.7 JR Country radio station, is billed as “an exclusive safe concert experience,” in partnership with The Festival Company.

(Story continues below)

PICTURED ABOVE: A view of Vancouver’s Westin Bayshore Hotel in a photo posted to booking.com.

“The festival welcomes the return of live performances in Vancouver and brings music and fans back together to lift the human spirit while experiencing live music from the comfort of their own private balcony,” an event advisory says.

Tickets are sold from $399 to $999 on showpass.com, starting July 13 at 10 a.m.

Over the past year in Alberta, similar concerts in hotel atriums have been produced by Calgary-based Hotels Live company, with ticket-buyers booking rooms overlooking the stage.

For fans at Lifted Hotel Festival, the 499-room Bayshore can offer views of the North Shore mountains and Burrard Inlet from the hotel’s location next to Stanley Park.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: In Surrey, Dallas Smith helped raise $155K for Variety charity at country-themed gala.

In Surrey back in 2019, Smith headlined a “One Night in the Valley” benefit concert for Variety – the Children’s Charity, at Cloverdale Agriplex. More than 300 guests each paid up to $249 to attend the fundraiser.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsfundraiserLive musicmental health