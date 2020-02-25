CONTEST: Centuries old sportswear to be modelled down the runway

Classic clothes are finally getting their chance to get strutted down the runway, in some cases, centuries after they were made.

As part of The Sporting Life: A History of Athletic Fashions, an exhibit currently on display at Langley Centennial Museum, the team behind the exhibition are holding a vintage fashion show on March 15.

Ivan Sayers, the avid collector who has items dating back to the 1730s, will bring even more articles of clothing for the event, ranging from curling, fishing, hockey, hunting, figure skating, horse riding, to even bathing suits.

There will be two shows on Sunday, March 15; 2 to 3:30 p.m. and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall.

The fashion show is open to all ages, with tickets costing $25 for the first show and $20 for the second.

READ MORE: The sporting life explored at Langley Centennial Museum

Kobi Christian, arts and heritage curator at Langley Centennial Museum, said the museum has held fashion shows with Sayers in the past since the man has such a vast collection.

“The things that are on display right now will not be in the fashion show, but rather other clothing that reflects the theme,” she explained. “Ivan will contribute sewing facts during the show, as well as who wore the clothing and who made it; he really adds the storytelling part of the fun.”

Christian added that while she doesn’t know how many articles Sayers will be bringing for the fashion shows, he does work alongside four or five models of differing ages.

“They’ll walk along the centre isle and down each so so everyone gets a great chance to look,” Christian said.

The show will run 90 minutes, contain a short intermission, and explore sporting wear evolution from the more constrictive days until the mid 20th century.

The Sporting Life exhibit runs until May 18.

For more information about the exhibition, people can visit https://museum.tol.ca.

Museum hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 4:45 p.m. at 9135 King St. in Fort Langley.

The Fort Langley Community Hall where the fashion shows will be taking place is located at 9167 Glover Rd.

