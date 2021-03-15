Cookie decorating, craft making, and egg games set for Aldergrove Easter event

Kids three to 11 be signed up for event at St. Dunstan’s Church on April 3, from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Easter event in Aldergrove invites little ones to collect eggs on April 3rd. (Naomi Heith/Special to The Star)

A free Easter event for kids age three to 11 will be held on Sunday, April 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Children can sign up for a 15 minute time slot at St. Dunstan’s Church, 3025 264th St.

Families will park in the parking lot and parents have to remain in their vehicles, where they can enjoy a complimentary treat and coffee.

Naomi Heith, children’s pastor at Christian Life Community Church, assured that all COVID-19 regulations will be followed.

“The kids will come inside and engage in the fun stations,” she explained. “For each time slot there will be 18 kids. Everything they touch they will be taking home with them and things that remain will be sanitized.”

There will be cookie decorating, designing a slap wrist band, and collecting treats and candy on an egg walk – with organizers also providing the basket.

READ MORE: B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

“We have hosted a free community Easter event every year for the past several years at Betty Gilbert Middle School, with last year being an exception,” Heith said.

People can visit Facebook or clccabbotsford.churchcenter.com for more information and to register, or contact Heith at naomi@clcc.ca.

“We are very excited to get the opportunity to host this event and provide some fun for the kids,” Heith added. “Space is limited, so we encourage families to sign up right away.”

Aldergrove