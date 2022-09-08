Luke Combs, seen here in Nashville last June, will tour to BC Place in Vancouver next May. (File photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Luke Combs, seen here in Nashville last June, will tour to BC Place in Vancouver next May. (File photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CONCERTS

Country star Luke Combs to play Vancouver’s BC Place on a Saturday night next May

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., Live Nation Entertainment announced

Luke Combs will hit a stage at BC Place in Vancouver next spring, on a world tour for the American country star.

The Saturday-night concert, on May 27, 2023, will also feature guest musicians Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., Live Nation Entertainment says, with seats starting at $25. The concert will offer both reserved and general-admission seats.

Combs’ 35-date concert tour will travel across three continents and 16 countries, and will see him perform at 16 stadiums in North America including BC Place and also Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on June 3.

Starting March 25, the North American tour involves week-long gaps between concerts, sometimes more, and all shows are on Saturday nights.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, Combs will give members of his fan club, The Bootleggers, early access to concert tickets starting Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Details are posted to www.lukecombs.com.

Combs’ current single is “The Kind of Love We Make.”

In other concert news from Live Nation, Dave Matthews Band will open a fall tour of North America at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Tickets are sold starting Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

The band’s summer tour is still ongoing, including a show at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA., over the Labour Day weekend.

Live Nation also announced that The Offspring will play a trio of B.C. cities this fall, including Kelowna (Nov. 25), Abbotsford (Nov. 26) and Victoria (Nov. 27).

Elsewhere, the Headstones are set to return to Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Headstones are back with a full-length album, Flight Risk, out Oct. 14. The album is billed as “pre-apocalyptic rock and roll at its finest, following up their 2019 release PeopleSkills, which garnered two Top 10 radio hits with Leave It All Behind and Horses.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentConcertsLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas

Just Posted

Prince Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth waved from their train car in Fort Langley in 1951 on a cross-country royal tour. (Langley Centennial Museum Collection/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crowds of thousands gathered to meet Queen Elizabeth in Fort Langley in 1971

Froday’s game will be the fourth Mann Cup appearance for Langley Thunder player Curtis Dickinson, who was on the Peterborough team in 2015 and 2017, winning the Cup in the latter try. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre)
On Friday, the Langley Thunder will begin their quest for the Mann Cup. Here’s how they got there.

Blair Howatt, in his studio, worked on another car sketch. He’s turned his love of cars into Cruise-In art. (Frank Bucholtz/Special to The Star)
Cruise-In posters a labour of love for car fanatic

Retired Langley School District Foundation founder Susan Cairns was among 130 golfers who took part in the first foundation fundraiser tournament since the pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Newlands Golf and Country Club, raising $72,000. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley School District Foundation golf tournament raises $72,000

Pop-up banner image