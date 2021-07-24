COVID-19 pandemic curtails celebration of B.C. history

Fort Langley National Historic Site will not hold Brigade Days for second year in a row

For a second year in a row, Fort Langley National Historic Site’s celebration of all things British Columbia is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aldergrove Star files)

Visitors looking to celebrate all things British Columbia at Fort Langley National Historic Site (FLNHS) will have to wait another year.

Jade Szymanski, promotions officer at FLNHS, confirmed Monday, Aug. 2 will simply be a regular day.

“Unfortunately, we will not be hosting any event or special programming for Brigade Days this year during the BC Day long weekend to due health and safety,” Szymanski told The Star.

COVID-19 shuddered the historic site for much of 2020 until it reopened in the late summer. The annual celebration to commemorate the province was nixed to keep the public safe.

Brigade Days typically includes specific demonstrations such as blacksmithing, while paddlers come ashore in dozens of York boat replicas to re-enact the fur brigades along the Fraser River.

FLNHS will continue to be open over the long weekend, however, and visitors are welcome to enjoy the grounds of the Fort, enter into some of the historic buildings, and learn from costumed interpreters.

Since the onset of the pandemic, regular events such as Canada Day and Vive les Voyageurs festival have been cancelled.

Alternatively, virtual tours have been crafted and uploaded to the Parks Canada website.

READ MORE: Summerset Music & Arts Festival announces performer line up for Fort Langley concert

Regular hours, 10. a.m. to 5 p.m., apply on the holiday Monday. Free admission for youth 17 and under.

For more information on Fort Langley National Historic Site, people can visit www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/index?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=fortlangley.

Fort Langley