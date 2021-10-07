Debbie Thiessen captured the cranberry harvest in Langley a few years ago.

Debbie Thiessen captured the cranberry harvest in Langley a few years ago.

Cranberry Festival is Saturday in Fort Langley

Event kicks off with breakfast by the Lions Club

The berries are crimson, and coming off the fields.

So it’s time for the annual Cranberry Festival.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this coming Saturday, people can visit the festival at the corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue in Fort Langley.

Fresh berries will be available for purchase and crowd control will be in place for COVID safety.

The Lion’s Club pancake breakfast is a go and there are some 60 vendors in the marketplace, in addition to 10 food trucks.

This is an outdoor event so masks are not required under provincial health orders but organizers ask people to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

The festival has been held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving as a way celebrate the berry with a history that goes back thousands of years. It’s been an important food source and commodity before and since European contact.

Started as a grassroots event in 1995, it has grown to be a popular regional festival with attendance at pre-COVID versions reaching about 35,000 people. It was organized for several years by the Fort Langley Business Improvement Association but has not been taken on by the Eric Woodward Foundation.

AgricultureFort Langley

Previous story
Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes crews vote to authorize strike

Just Posted

Langley’s COVID numbers continued climbing, while some communities to the west saw numbers decline or increase only slightly. (BCCDC)
COVID cases in Langley continue to rise

Debbie Thiessen captured the cranberry harvest in Langley a few years ago.
Cranberry Festival is Saturday in Fort Langley

During Fire Prevention Week, Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson urges people to learn about the different sounds a smoke alarm makes so they know when it’s an emergency. (Bruce Ferguson/Special to The Star)
Fire Prevention Week teaching Langley residents the sounds of safety

(Langley RCMP)
Sneeze likely to blame for driver crashing car into Walnut Grove home