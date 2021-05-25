Myles of Smiles Online edition. (Special to The Star)

Myles of Smiles Online edition. (Special to The Star)

Creative Compass Society presenting Myles of Smiles music showcase

People can tune into Facebook every Sunday at 7 p.m. beginning June 6 to hear local artists perform

Creative Compass Society brings music to the community, in a series of half-hour episodes with a feature musician and Spotlight Open Mic performances in a variety of musical genres.

This summer, people can tune into facebook.com/creativecompasssociety every Sunday at 7 p.m. beginning June 6 to catch the launch of a new weekly episode.

The episodes include a short interview with the feature performer to learn more about their musical journey.

Past episodes, which can still be viewed on the society’s Facebook page, include local musicians Hugh Barbour, Jessica Mai, Dave Mercer, and 11-year-old Ava Hamill.

This summer the music returns beginning June 6 and will feature a new artist each week, including Tom Welsh, Tom Hammel, Mark Schurch, Garth Johannesson and Warren Hunter.

Three additional shows coming later in July, featuring Bruce Coughlan, children’s entertainer Penny PomPom, and the dynamic husband & wife team The Petersen Duo, have been added with the assistance of Creative BC grant funding program, SoundON.

Founder Brigitte Seib told the Aldergrove Star that if anyone has a desire to spread the joy of music, this is your opportunity to be a part of the project.

“Whether you are a newcomer to the music scene or a experienced performer, we would love to include your song in the Myles of Smiles showcase,” Seib said.

READ MORE: Gallery 7 Theatre presents new play, A New Normal, by Langley director

The episodes are filmed with the continued support of local Fort Langley business All in One Productions, the Township of Langley, and the Province of BC.

The open call to the community for Open Mic submissions welcomes all ages in all genres to submit their video-recorded songs to be included in the spotlight performances during the show.

“The project raises awareness of our cultural landscape in the community and offers an opportunity for newcomers to make connections on their musical path and for seasoned professionals to provide mentorship and support by sharing their love of music,” Seib added.

The Creative Compass Society hosted the Myles of Smiles Open Mic Sessions at various locations throughout Fort Langley pre-COVID and will return for pop-up sessions in the community when it is safe to do so.

Creative Compass Society is a non-profit organization established in 2018, whose mission is to connect emerging talent with community partners fostering shared learning opportunities across arts disciplines of music, theatre, art and film.

The Myles of Smiles Music Project is a series of events developed to spread the joy of music and created in memory of Myles Jordan Seib, a young musician who passed away at the age of 29 from complications of a brain tumour.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveFort LangleyMusic

Previous story
Artist group invites spectators to take a closer look
Next story
Langley theatre group tackles Bard online

Just Posted

Ian Unger (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley theatre group tackles Bard online

Theatre in the Country gives Shakespearean classic, Much Ado About Nothing, a few significant tweaks

Myles of Smiles Online edition. (Special to The Star)
Creative Compass Society presenting Myles of Smiles music showcase

People can tune into Facebook every Sunday at 7 p.m. beginning June 6 to hear local artists perform

Artist Gabrielle Strauss’s watercolour work <em>Daisy Love</em>. (Special to The Star)
Artist group invites spectators to take a closer look

Latest Fort Langley Artist Group exhibition runs online until June 26

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.'s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
Langley restaurants, businesses happy to see re-opening roadmap

A four-step re-opening was announced Tuesday by the B.C. government

Goaltender Trent Miner received a number of team accolades last week, including the White Spot humanitarian of the year award. Vancouver Giants presented its team awards to a number of players who excelled both on and off the ice this season. (Graphics By Jamison Derksen)
Giants goalie earns humanitarian award

Vancouver’s WHL team gives special thanks and recognition to several of its 2020-21 players

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as early July

Most Read