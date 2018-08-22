Culture Thursday: improv comedy and a new art exhibition on tap in Langley

Among a few upcoming community happenings, Langley prepares for its second Project Potluck Sunday.

Project Potluck is a community feast designed to bring people together simply to get to know one and other. (Leeann Froese/Special to the Langley Advance)

In a further quest to bring more culture to Langley, the Township continues its summer concert series at the Willoughby Amphitheatre.

On tap for tonight (Thursday, Aug. 23) is the Vancouver TheatreSports, an improv comedy company that started in 1980. They’ll be performing a free show starting at 7 p.m.

And next week, former Langleyite Bruce Coghlan brings his Celtic roots band – Tillers Folly – to the park for the season’s finale.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the family-oriented evening. The amphitheatre is next to the Langley Events Centre, in the 7700 block of 202A St.

Food brings folks together

Project Potluck returns to Langley this weekend, for the second year running.

Event organizer Angie Quaale will be lighting the tiki torches in the parking lot of her Well Seasoned store and welcoming the public to participate in a community-wide potluck from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“We had so much amazing feedback last year that we couldn’t wait to do it again,” she said. “No agenda. One goal: peace. Just breaking bread with friends – new and old.”

Food is a catalyst in bringing people together to create community.

A potluck, especially, is a “fantastic way” to bring friends and neighbours together, Quaale said.

“It’s easy on the budget and a fun way to break bread.”

Although planned on short notice last year, the inaugural potluck attracted more than 100 people. Quaale is hoping to see even more this time around.

Attendees must bring an “awesome attitude” and a willingness to share their favourite family-sized dish. Plus, bring a folding chair, plates, cutlery (including serving utensil), and a big appetite.

Project Potluck was a concept started last year by a Calgary woman, Julie Van Rosendaal.

She put out through social media: “Wouldn’t it be great if we could combat all the images of angry torch-bearing racists with images of people carrying casseroles? And curries and baklava and pie – to a backyard barbecue or picnic? To have peaceful pluralist potlucks and picnics everywhere, and use those garden torches to illuminate conversation and real connection? To gather people in our communities and spread the message that bigotry and hate are unacceptable, that love wins — and brings pie? Let’s do some things. I have some ideas.”

The idea took off, and potlucks are being held all over, Quaale said, as a celebration of community and a reminder for the love that people share with each other.

Langley’s Project Potluck is being held at #117-20353 64th Ave., but for those unable to attend the community event Quaale encourages them to consider do something similar on a smaller scale –maybe in their neighbourhood or block.

Leeann Froese project potluck She offers some organizing tips.

Opening reception tonight

For artists, paintings emerge not primarily from the paint, the light, or the process but from somewhere inside their own minds and depend less on what is outside oneself, but rather what is inside.

In the latest exhibit, Arrivals/Departures – which opens Wednesday at the Fort Gallery – artists Alex Burton and Marguerite MacIntosh explores themes of arrival and departure, as well as the threshold spaces between.

The artists are hosting an opening reception at the gallery Thursday, Aug. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m., at 9048 Glover Rd. in Fort Langley.

The exhibit closes Sept. 16.