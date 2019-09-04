Dallas Smith drops eighth No. 1 single

Langley-born musician continues streak of number songs, the most by any Canadian country artist

Langley musician Dallas Smith earned his eighth No. 1 single as a solo country artist this past week on the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Country radio charts.

“Drop” marks the multiple Juno and CCMA award winner’s seventh consecutive No. 1 and the third from his latest EP, “The Fall.”

Read More: Langley’s Dallas Smith to co-host CCMA Awards with Billy Ray Cyrus

Smith recently topped reigning country icon Shania Twain earlier this year, when he surpassed the superstar’s record of five No. 1 Nielsen BDS singles.

“Eight …geez! What an incredible way to celebrate this chapter of my life,” said Smith. “This year has already been beyond anything I could have dreamed of, I’m just so grateful and blown away by the continued support from radio, fans, friends and family.”

Time to celebrate this weekend at the #ccmaawards fellas!!!! 🍻💨 THANK YOU Country radio in Canada for continuing to support my music! 8 total and 7 in a row! Jeeeeeeeez ❤️ stevenleeolsen @IamMichaelHardy https://t.co/PDWW7pr4wH… https://t.co/c4i6JSkHJk — Dallas Smith (@dallassmith) September 2, 2019

Churning out hit tunes is hardly what’s filling up Smith’s time either. Currently in Calgary for Country Music Week, Smith co-hosts the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) with Billy Ray Cyrus on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Additional to his hosting duties, Smith also earned four CCMA Award nominations, including entertainer, male artist, and album of the year for “The Fall.”

Beginning Sept. 18, Smith will join Dean Brody as the two country artist embark on their Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour, which will feature a special appearance from fellow country artist Langleyite Chad Brownlee.

Both Smith and Brownlee were in Langley this past month to host their annual Boys of Fall golf tournament at The Redwoods. The duo also held a performance at the tourney which helped raise $200,000 for the charity Basics for Babies.

People can visit www.DallasSmithmusic.com for a full list of tour dates and news on the country star.

