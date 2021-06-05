Dancing hot dog and bun reunite at Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In

Concession is back open at the drive-in theatre now that COVID-19 restrictions are being eased

The dancing bun and hotdog return to Twilight Drive In in Aldergrove now that the concession is back open. (Special to The Star)

With the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions amid the province’s four-step reopening plan, two iconic pals can now be reunited at Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In; the dancing hot dog and bun.

Owner Jay Daulat shared on Facebook that after an almost nine month hiatus, the concession is back open – meaning guests can exit their vehicles and load up on popcorn, candy, and treats.

Therefore, the famous “Let’s All Go to the Lobby” commercial will run before movie screenings will run again – featuring the dancing snack foods for sale.

He was also quick to share that double features have also made a return – meaning guests can attend back to back screenings of shows instead of having to purchase tickets for only one.

“We’re maintaining safety protocols, but we can have 100 cars now instead of 50,” he told The Star. “So, we are opening up a little bit more. It’s gradual, but we’ll see what she [Dr. Bonnie Henry] has to say on June 15.”

Playing on Saturday, June 5, Scoob!, a new Scooby-Doo mystery for the whole family starts at 9:30 p.m.

A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s hit horror film plays at 11:45 p.m.

From Sunday, June 6 to Thursday, June 10, A Quiet Place: Part II kicks off the double feature at 9:30 p.m., followed by the 35th anniversary of the 1986 Tom Cruise action flick Top Gun at 11:30 p.m.

The big screen has been offering up special themed weekends while showing occasional new releases as they come available.

With Cineplex and private theatres only starting to reopen in the coming weeks, Twilight remains as the only option to view films on the big screen.

Daulat compared the reopening of his business to the successful return to indoor dining at restaurants.

“Things are promising,” he assured.

Tickets can now be bought at the theatre entrance one again, but Daulat does recommend people purchase ahead of time online.

More information and tickets can be found at www.twilightdrivein.net.

Twilight Drive-In is located at 260 Street and Fraser Highway.

“They say we’re going to have a hot summer and that’s our kind of weather,” Daulat said with hope.

